CoinShares Announces Interim Financial Results and Operational Update for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Mar 31, 2021 | CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) ("CoinShares" or the "Group" or the “Company”) today announced preliminary financial results and operational update for the fourth quarter and the year-ended 31 December 2020. The full report, which is attached to this press release, can also be found on the CoinShares website in the Investor Relations section.

The financial information included below has been derived from the unaudited financial information of the Group. The annual report of the Group, inclusive of the audited financial statements will be made available on 31 May 2021, as per the financial calendar published on the Group’s website.





Year ended December 2020

Management fees generated by CoinShares Passive of GBP 18.4 million, an increase of 62% on 2019 (GBP 11.3 million);

Trading gains generated by CoinShares Capital Markets of GBP 16.4 million, an increase of 75% on 2019 (GBP 9.4 million);

Adjusted EBITDA of the Group of GBP 22.4 million, an increase of 100% on 2019 (GBP 11.2 million);

Total comprehensive income of the Group of GBP 18.7 million, an increase of 109% on 2019 (GBP 8.9 million);

Level of Group assets under management (“AUM”) has increased over the year to GBP 1.74 billion and increase of 336% on 2019 (GBP 0.40 billion);

Net asset position of the Group has increased to GBP 56.5 million, an increase of 24% on 2019 (GBP 45.3 million).

Quarter ended December 2020

Management fees generated by CoinShares Passive of GBP 7.1 million, an increase of 137% on Q4 2019 (GBP 3.0 million);

Trading gains generated by CoinShares Capital Markets of GBP 5.2 million, an increase of 116% on Q4 2019 (GBP 2.4 million);

Adjusted EBITDA of the Group of GBP 7.9 million, an increase of 147% on Q4 2019 (GBP 3.2 million);

Total comprehensive income of the Group of GBP 4.4 million, an increase of 16% on Q4 2019 (GBP 3.8 million).





Post year end

Completed public listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on 11 March 2021;

AUM has continued to increase since the year end, surpassing both USD 3 billion in January and subsequently USD 4 billion at the start of February, reaching all-time-highs for the Group;

Average AUM of the Group in the period since year end stands at USD 3.72 billion, with AUM as at 30 March 2020 of USD 4.56 billion;

Management fees generated on total AUM based on current composition of products in issue (by both XBT Provider AB & CoinShares Digital Securities Limited) stands at a weighted average of 2.48% per annum;

Trading gains have further strengthened moving into 2021, building on the momentum that was seen over Q4 2020;





Jean Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented on the results:

“2020 was a transformative year for CoinShares. Today, we are proud to mark the closing of what by any financial measure will be the most successful year our Group has ever had. The figures speak for themselves: fees generated by CoinShares Passive are up 62% year on year with record levels of assets under management; and trading gains generated by CoinShares Capital Markets are up 75% year on year without taking on any directional risk. This performance has led to total comprehensive income increasing by 109% year on year, and generated EBITDA of GBP 22.4 million. The performance seen in Q4 2020 has continued into the first quarter of 2021 and, in our view, this bodes well for the overall crypto market outlook.

Q4 2020 will be remembered as a tipping point in the journey of bitcoin and digital assets towards being recognized as a genuine asset class. This utterly transformative way to create, use and consume financial services has started to attract institutional capital at scale.

Our March 2021 public listing on Nasdaq’s First North Growth Market represents CoinShares’ latest commitment to strengthen the transparency and trust in our brand, our products and our people.”





About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing over USD 4 billion of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com





Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations – Jay Morakis | +1 (0)646 859 5951| enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00am GMT on 31 March 2021.

