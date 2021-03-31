Aurora Mobile is Among First Certified Companies to Pass MIIT’s Completeness Test for 5G Messaging Platforms

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it is one of the first companies to pass the completeness test for 5G messaging platforms required by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”). On March 29, 2021, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”), a division of MIIT, held a press conference to officially launch the functional completeness test standard and certified Aurora Mobile and the first round of compliant companies. Mr. Weiran Ren, director of the China Telecommunication Technology Labs (CTTL) of CAICT, Mr. Jingyao Wang, director of the Mobile Internet Innovation Center of CTTL, Mr. Di Wu, the deputy director of the Mobile Internet Innovation Center of CTTL and representatives from 5G service enterprises attended the conference.



In his conference keynote speech, Mr. Jingyao Wang commented, “5G applications are an important pillar for the development of the 5G service industry. CTTL continues to monitor new application scenarios and actively follows industry development trends, and collaborates with 5G service operators and terminal manufacturers to jointly explore new applications. The launch of standards in testing methods related to 5G messaging has promoted the maturity and technical compliance of 5G service platforms.”

Aurora Mobile’s Government Affairs Director, Mr. Chao Ma, received the certificate on behalf of Aurora Mobile. "We passed CTTL’s testing and at the same time completed the update and iteration of related products and services. This has built a solid foundation for us to monetize our 5G messaging services in the future. We will use our JG Unification Messaging System (“JG UMS”) to push various types of 5G-based rich communication services (RCS) in the form of texts, cards, pictures, audio and video, which will strengthen our ability to meet the personalized and diversified needs of users,” said Mr. Ma.

As one of the first companies to be certified by MIIT, Aurora Mobile has developed a comprehensive strategy for 5G-based smart services. In November 2020, Aurora Mobile signed a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement with China United Network Communications Limited Beijing Branch (“Beijing Unicom”), and officially became their 5G strategic partner and 5G messaging joint partners.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to focus on the exploration and innovation of 5G messaging solutions, invent new and convenient ways for users to access messages, and gain greater insights into the application needs of various sectors, while facilitating overall digital transformation and development of the 5G services market.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

