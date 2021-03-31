New Claritas Report Gives Marketing Industry Valuable Insight Into the U.S. Black Multicultural Consumer

Cincinnati, OH, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas®, a data-driven company that helps marketers achieve superior ROI, recently released a new report on multicultural consumers, The U.S. Black Consumer Market Report. The report gives marketers new insight into the Black American consumer, which today represents 12.4% of the total U.S. population.

With more than 40.8 million members, the U.S. Black population accounts for the second largest multicultural segment – and has grown nearly 21% since 2000. Black consumers are part of a growing multicultural population in the United States. In fact, since 2000, population growth in multicultural groups such as the Hispanic (78%), Asian (88%) and Black (21%) communities has significantly outpaced population growth in the traditional non-Hispanic white community of just 1%.

This trend is expected to continue, with virtually all of the growth of U.S. consumers now and in the foreseeable future expected to emanate from groups other than the traditional non-Hispanic White population.

That’s why many marketers are turning to Claritas and its unique CultureCode® syndicated audience segmentation tool to more effectively market to multicultural consumers. Claritas’ unique CultureCode tool contains insight into over 245 multicultural groups to enable marketers to create campaigns that are highly effective in getting diverse audiences to engage with and buy from their brands.

Marketers interested in more precisely targeting Black Americans or other multicultural segments can easily append Claritas’ CultureCode segments to their consumer and business lists to develop targeted campaigns that are delivered to their prospects’ favorite channels, ranging from direct mail and email marketing to digital campaigns.

The new report covers some key behavioral trends that apply across U.S. Black consumers, including:

Black Americans spend $51,639 on average annually on household consumer expenditures, and they are spending more in the categories of Apparel and Footwear, Entertainment Supplies, TV, Telephone and Radio.

Black households mainly buy online at Walmart and Target, but they also index high for stores like Burlington and Saks Fifth Avenue. They also tend to buy more clothes than the average U.S. household, indexing 50% above the national average on fashion purchases and 36% above the national average on beginning-of-the-season clothes purchases.

Black households also show a preference for quick service restaurants, as they are 24% more likely than other households to have eaten at a quick service restaurant 10 times or more in a span of 30 days.

When it comes to financial services, Black households are 142% more likely than other households to use cash advances and 16% more likely to use wire transfer, check cashing and personal loans.

The top five states where Black Americans live are Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York and California. The Black population in the Dallas, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte and Houston markets has grown at a rate of more than 20% since 2010.

“Multicultural consumers are the new American mainstream. Claritas helps our clients engage with this market more effectively by knowing more about their likes, dislikes, preferences, behaviors, cultural attitudes, spending habits and more,” said David Mesas, VP, Sales & Business Development at Claritas. ”By working with Claritas to strategically target multicultural consumers, one large telecom company increased conversions sevenfold versus previous campaigns. This is just one example of how our clients use Claritas’ industry-leading data to better understand highly diverse American consumer groups and execute targeted multichannel marketing campaigns that effectively engage them.”

