SupplyCore Inc. Realigns Business Operations

Rockford, IL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator, has recently realigned its business operations to support its continued success with existing and new contract opportunities. Through this organizational restructure, Patrick Voller now leads the entirety of SupplyCore’s business operations as Senior Vice President.

“Our business is heading in new and exciting directions with some of our recent contract awards,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “This new structural realignment supports our efforts to scale and sustain our organization in increasingly complex market environments. Additionally, Pat’s deep knowledge and expertise of our markets as well as the talents of the rest of our team position well our company for future success.”

As a proven supply chain integrator with more than 30 years of experience managing complex contracts in support of the Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency, General Services Administration, and Department of State, SupplyCore establishes and manages fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains in order to provide key support to U.S. and foreign agencies domestically and abroad. SupplyCore’s supply chain expertise includes managing and optimizing every phase of the supply chain, including sourcing, procurement, warehousing and facility support, distribution, and logistics to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide.

Through its Base Operations Supply solutions, SupplyCore is a long-standing MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) Prime Vendor with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), providing facilities and infrastructure supplies to the U.S. military and its allies in regions worldwide. In addition, SupplyCore’s market segments also include Weapon Systems Support as well as Special Operational Equipment.

In January, SupplyCore announced its 5-year contract award from DLA for the supply, storage, and distribution of water purification systems. Last month, DLA named SupplyCore as a Prime Vendor of its Special Operational Equipment Tailored Logistics Support 10-year contract. For more information about SupplyCore’s solutions, visit www.supplycore.com.

About SupplyCore Inc.



For more than 30 years, SupplyCore has supported the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with vital supplies and services for their facilities and equipment fleets. Driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and contingency, SupplyCore’s market segments include Base Operations Supply, Special Operational Equipment, and Weapon Systems Support. SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. Inc. has recognized SupplyCore as one of America’s fastest-growing companies for a total of nine years, including induction into the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.