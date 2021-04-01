ClubCorp Charity Classic generates more than $1.4 million for charity through challenging 2020

DALLAS, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® – continued its tradition of providing impact in the markets where its clubs call home by generating more than $1.4 million through its Charity Classic events. While the total dollar amount is certainly impressive, especially given the challenges of 2020, the stories of the impact in the communities that ClubCorp calls home are an inspiring reminder of the good that can be generated through membership organizations that take the extra steps to give back.



One from a long list of beneficiaries of ClubCorp’s charitable efforts is Project Healing Heroes. Their mission is to help combat veterans, service members and first responders overcome post-traumatic stress and post-traumatic stress disorder. They are combat veterans who have expertise in treating post-traumatic stress (disorder), often referred to as PTS(D). They utilize their military and crisis training to find solutions to resiliency challenges in individuals with all types of field-related trauma.

When the COVID-19 pandemic made gathering for charitable events increasingly challenging and postponed the Balyor Club’s Charity Classic, the team was able to brainstorm a new way to continue their tradition of giving back. They merged their Charity Classic with a different annual event, the Sip & Shop. Not only would the Club provide a fun festive, and safe event, but proceeds were designated back to the local community and organizations like Project Healing Heroes, a national organization with a local presence.

Sam Villela is one of many veteran’s whose lives have benefited from Project Healing Heroes. Tio enlisted in the U.S. Army to follow in the footsteps of his father. While many of his accomplishments in the Army are classified, he was part of a team that “rescued hostages, found terrorists and neutralized foreign spies.”

“Following my service, I experienced significant issues with PTSD including nightmares, alcoholism, panic attacks, marriage issues, loss of faith in God and suicidal ideation,” Villela said. “The low point came when I put my gun to my mouth and almost pulled the trigger. After I returned to Christ, I was introduced to Project Healing Heroes and Dr. Tharp provided me his reintegration workbook which made all the sense in the world to me. It helped me to view things from a different perspective and I began healing. The workbook taught me how to apply the military training I had received to my battle with my invisible wounds. It gave my life purpose.”

Villela has since joined the Project Healing Board of Directors and has shaped a platform called "Make the Connection" with the other members to help others like me who need healing.

“Project Healing Heroes is an inspiring example of one of so many worthy organizations that receive assistance from ClubCorp properties,” said David Pillsbury, ClubCorp CEO. “This past year has been massively challenging for all of us, but it has also made human connection and helping each other even more vital and important than ever. I’m so proud of our leadership and our members who have worked harder than ever to be tools for growth and giving in the communities where we call home.”

In addition to the giving back outwardly to their communities, ClubCorp members and employees embraced the ideals around helping one another through ClubLife as part of the Employee Partners Care Foundation (E.P.C.F.) which was created to provide assistance to employees and their immediate families during times of need. In 2020, 672 ClubCorp employees received over $1.1 million in grants to help them and their families through the many challenges of this past year. Since inception, the foundation has helped nearly 4,100+ ClubCorp employees by granting over $7.5 million.

Other examples of local organizations that received support from ClubCorp Charity Classic are:

Emergency Preparedness (Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA) – Providing Disaster Preparedness and Relief Services

– Providing Disaster Preparedness and Relief Services Humble Area Assistance Ministries (The Clubs of Kingwood, Kingwood, TX) - an interfaith organization that helps community residents in crisis by providing essential resources to move toward self-sufficiency. HAAM is providing essential social and community services to an inevitably growing number of people needing support during the current COVID-19 crisis. Services are available to our neighbors who were already living on the brink and struggling to make ends meet before the outbreak of the virus, as well as those who will find themselves seeking assistance for the very first time.

- an interfaith organization that helps community residents in crisis by providing essential resources to move toward self-sufficiency. HAAM is providing essential social and community services to an inevitably growing number of people needing support during the current COVID-19 crisis. Services are available to our neighbors who were already living on the brink and struggling to make ends meet before the outbreak of the virus, as well as those who will find themselves seeking assistance for the very first time. Texas Association of First Responders (Bay Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX) - The Texas Association of First Responders is an all-volunteer organization created in 2007; to assist Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and Emergency Medical Personnel injured in the line of duty. Our mission is to honor those who serve our communities and ensure the safety and well being of our citizens. Since 2007, TAFR has distributed funds to assist 106 injured First Responders.

- The Texas Association of First Responders is an all-volunteer organization created in 2007; to assist Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and Emergency Medical Personnel injured in the line of duty. Our mission is to honor those who serve our communities and ensure the safety and well being of our citizens. Since 2007, TAFR has distributed funds to assist 106 injured First Responders. Northfield Township Food Pantry (Ravinia Green Country Club, Riverwoods, IL) - The Northfield Township Food Pantry was started close to 50 years ago to assist Township residents who are unable to provide enough food for themselves and their families. Today, hundreds of Township families are eligible to visit the Pantry to receive perishable and non-perishable food items and grocery store cards.

The Northfield Township Food Pantry was started close to 50 years ago to assist Township residents who are unable to provide enough food for themselves and their families. Today, hundreds of Township families are eligible to visit the Pantry to receive perishable and non-perishable food items and grocery store cards. Special Olympics of Southern CA (Bernardo Heights Country Club, San Diego, CA) - Special Olympics Southern California enriches the lives of 38,200 athletes and their communities in Southern California through sports, education, and athlete health.

- Special Olympics Southern California enriches the lives of 38,200 athletes and their communities in Southern California through sports, education, and athlete health. Akron Children’s Hospital (Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH) - We specialize in one thing - kids. Our journey started in 1890 when we pledged to care for every child, no matter what. That's why the most common phrase at Akron Children's Hospital is "for kids." Whether it's investing in new research, designing our facilities, or simply making our equipment kid-sized, everything we do is for our kids and their families.

- We specialize in one thing - kids. Our journey started in 1890 when we pledged to care for every child, no matter what. That's why the most common phrase at Akron Children's Hospital is "for kids." Whether it's investing in new research, designing our facilities, or simply making our equipment kid-sized, everything we do is for our kids and their families. North Oakland Country Veterans Treatment Court (Oakhurst Golf and Country Club, Village of Clarkston, MI) - Comprised of a group of Veterans and community volunteers with one very specific goal ... to assist the Veterans Treatment Court in helping struggling Veterans assimilate back into civilian life by removing obstacles that are preventing the Veteran to stay focused on a healthy life style.



Find more stories of impact and further information for the 2021 ClubCorp Charity Classic at www.clubcorpcharityclassic.com.

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

Marketing contact:

Meg Tollison, Chief Marketing Officer

meg.tolliison@clubcorp.com

972.888.7729