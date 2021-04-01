DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS   AS OF 31 MARCH 2021

French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,478,800,602.50
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
Total number of shares591,520,241
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)		591,520,241
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)565,062,746

