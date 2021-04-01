CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Issues Counterproposal to Hildene Plan

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQB: CIBH), has issued a letter to its shareholders in response to a proxy statement issued by offshore hedge fund, Hildene Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. (“Hildene”). CIB Marine’s letter highlights financial performance measures over the last five years, answers shareholder questions related to Hildene’s recent communications and, most importantly, proposes a fair plan that is accretive to value as an alternative to Hildene’s self-enriching repurchase plan. The Company’s proposed preferred stock repurchase plan includes the repurchase of 50% of the Company’s currently outstanding preferred stock in 2021 with intentions to pursue future repurchases with a goal of retiring all preferred stock within four years of the first repurchase, subject to financial and other considerations. Highlights are included here with additional detail in the letter, which is available along with other Annual Meeting materials on CIB Marine’s website: www.cibmarine.com/2021AnnualMeeting.asp.

CIB Marine Plan Hildene Plan Shares to be Repurchased in 2021 21,946 pro-rata (50.0%) 23,529 (53.6%) Price Per Share $775 $850 SubDebt Required None $20 million Mandatory Payment of 7% Dividends No (no change to current

noncumulative terms) Yes (changes current

noncumulative terms) Repurchase Order Pro-rata Series A and

Series B Mandatory purchase of

Series A before Series B Accretive to Common Tangible Book

Value Yes No Article Amendment Required Yes Yes

J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO said, “Our estimates indicate that Hildene’s proposed plan would take twice as long as our plan to repurchase all outstanding preferred shares and it would require us to pay more than $20 million combined in debt service and preferred dividends, not including the repayment of subordinated debt or the price paid for the repurchased shares. We believe that using our currently available cash for repurchases is far more productive for all parties and would create immediate value for our common shareholders at a price above prior Preferred Stock repurchases.”



Mr. Chaffin concluded, “Our shareholders will receive a copy of our letter with a WHITE proxy card in an upcoming mailing from CIB Marine. While shareholders may be tempted to express displeasure with Hildene’s proposal, the strongest message our shareholders could send to Hildene is to discard any materials received from Hildene and overwhelmingly vote our WHITE Proxy Card in support of our Board nominees, who have guided us in our disciplined repurchase efforts.”



CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

