NYT Columnist David Brooks Returns to Westmont's Annual Leadership Event

Santa Barbara, California, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynote speakers David Brooks, Erin Meyer, Gayle D. Beebe, Marcus “Goodie” Goodloe and Lisa DeBoer share insights on effective and purposeful leadership at the 2021 Lead Where You Stand Virtual Conference, which will be available for streaming on June 18 for $99 at westmont.edu/lead.

The Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership, the Brittingham Family Foundation and the Montecito Institute sponsor the event.

“As a leader, how do you build an organization that both succeeds and makes an enduring impact on society?” asks Beebe, Westmont president and author of “The Shaping of an Effective Leader.” “At Lead Where You Stand, you’ll hear from world-class speakers, who will inspire you to lead well and pursue the greater good. Whether you’re from the business world, a non-profit organization or the government, you’ll gain valuable new insights and skills.”

Brooks, New York Times columnist and author of the bestselling book “The Road to Character,” is one of America’s most prominent political and social commentators. His most recent book, “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life,” quickly became a New York Times Bestseller. He writes a bi-weekly op-ed column for the New York Times and regularly appears on PBS News Hour and National Public Radio’s All Things Considered. He has also written “The Social Animal,” “On Paradise Drive,” and “Bobos in Paradise.” He worked at the Wall Street Journal for nine years and has written for the New Yorker, Forbes, the Washington Post, and many other periodicals. A graduate of the University of Chicago, he has taught at Duke University and teaches a global affairs course on humility at Yale University. This is the third year Brooks has been a keynote speaker at the conference.

Meyer, author of “The Culture Map: Breaking Through the Invisible Boundaries of Global Business,” is a professor at INSEAD, an international business school with campuses in France, Singapore and Abu Dhabi. Based in Paris, she analyzes how national cultural differences impact business and speaks about cross cultural management and global teamwork. She was selected by Thinkers50 as one of the 50 most influential business thinkers of 2017. In addition, HR Magazine named her as one of the 30 most important HR thinkers of the same year. At INSEAD, she is senior affiliate professor of the organizational behavior department and program director for Leading Across Borders and Cultures, which teaches students how to lead in a complex, cross-border, multicultural environment.

Beebe, Westmont president since 2007, has spent more than a quarter century in higher education. He has authored or edited 10 books and more than 40 articles, including “Longing for God: Seven Paths of Christian Devotion.” Leading unprecedented growth at Westmont while facing significant challenges, he has loved attracting new resources to build out the campus, developing new academic and co-curricular programs, and pursuing the next horizon. He received master’s degrees in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminar, in philosophy of religion and theology from Claremont Graduate University, and in business administration in strategic management from the Peter F. Drucker School at Claremont, and a doctorate in philosophy of religion and theology at Claremont.

Goodloe, senior fellow for ethics and justice at Dallas Baptist University’s Institute for Global Engage, will speak about “Holding Court with the King: Leadership Lessons from the Life and Times of Martin Luther King Jr.” He is a scholar, mentor, speaker and author of the book “King Maker: Applying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Leadership Lessons in Working with Athletes and Entertainers.”

DeBoer, winner of the 2016 Lilly Fellows Program’s Arlin G. Meyer Prize for academic non-fiction, is professor of art at Westmont, specializing in visual arts and Christian worship, and 16th and 17th century Dutch and Flemish Art. Her latest research is on the role of images in authorizing news and history in the Low Countries during the Eighty Years’ War. She’s received numerous fellowships, including a Javits and a Fulbright.

The annual conference, which began in 2015, has also featured keynote speakers Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham.

Attachments