Global Protein Ingredients Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $85.5 Billion by 2028

The "Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Plant Proteins, Animal/Dairy Proteins, Microbe-based Proteins, Insect Proteins), by Application, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 85.5 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5%

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding maintaining a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle. In addition, the growing popularity of adopting a high protein diet as a part of weight reduction is expected to propel the demand for protein ingredients.



Increasing innovations by various manufacturers in terms of manufacturing proteins that contain a wide range of amino acids and specific functions, including energy balance, weight loss, muscle repair, and satiety, are expected to create immense growth potential for the market over the forecast period. Moreover, ascending demand for protein ingredients among women owing to the prevalence of the 'strong not skinny' trend as well as the rising popularity of resistance training among women are factors likely to fuel the market growth.



There has been an increase in the demand for supplements and natural prevention, a rise in the consumption of snack-based meal replacements, and growth in the consumer demand for greater ingredient traceability and authenticity. Moreover, rising demand for higher protein density in mainstream diet and growing multiple nutritional segments addressing various consumer needs on the basis of different life stages, gender, health issues, performance demands, regional diets, and regulatory framework are some of the other major trends being observed in the market.



The protein ingredients companies have been launching new products to cater to the rising demand among health-conscious consumers. For instance, in October 2018, the company DuPont launched a new protein ingredient (pea protein) under the brand TRUPRO 2000 for use in beverage applications. DuPont introduced the new product to further expand its product offerings and increase its penetration in the beverages industry.



Furthermore, in August 2019, Cargill, Incorporated invested in a U.S.-based company called Puris that is operating in the field of plant-based ingredients. A total sum of USD 75 million was invested to cater to the rising demand for pea protein ingredients in the U.S. market. Many international players are looking to make such investments to capitalize on the growing demand for pea protein.

Urbanization, westernization of diets, population growth, expanding middle-class with higher disposable income, increasing frequency of exercise, and rising focus on leading an active and healthy lifestyle in the emerging economies, including China and India, are factors expected to drive the demand for protein ingredients.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Protein Ingredients Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1 Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.1.2.1 Protein Supplements

3.1.2.2 Functional Proteins

3.2 Industrial Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Ingredient/Raw Material Trends

3.2.1.1 Major Raw Materials Analysis

3.2.1.1.1 Pea

3.2.1.1.2 Wheat

3.2.1.1.3 Canola

3.2.1.1.4 Egg

3.2.1.1.5 Milk, Whey, & Casein

3.2.2 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3 Technology Overview

3.3.1 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2 digital trends

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 Plant Protein Ingredients

3.4.2 Animal/Dairy Protein Ingredients

3.4.3 product classification codes

3.4.4 standards & Compliances, and Safety

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.6 Market Dynamics Analysis

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Scientific Evidence Augmenting Health Benefits

3.6.1.2 Growing Technological Advancements In Protein Ingredients Industry

3.6.1.3 Increasing Use In Novel Applications

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Volatile Soybean Prices

3.6.2.2 Low Acceptance Of Protein Sources Other Than Soy

3.6.3 Industry Challenge

3.6.3.1 Regulations On Food Allergens

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Protein Ingredients Market: Porter's Analysis

3.7.2 Protein Ingredients Market: Pestel Analysis

3.7.3 PESTLE Analysis

3.7.4 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

3.7.4.1 Capacity Expansion

3.7.4.2 Product Innovation/Development

3.7.4.3 Joint Ventures

3.7.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.8 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Protein Ingredients Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Plant Proteins

4.3 Animal/Dairy Proteins

4.3.1 Global Animal/Dairy Protein Ingredients Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Egg Protein

4.3.3 Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates

4.3.4 Whey Protein Concentrates

4.3.5 Whey Protein Hydrolysates

4.3.6 Whey Protein Isolates

4.3.7 Gelatin

4.3.8 Casein/Caseinates

4.3.9 Collagen Peptides

4.3.10 Global Collagen Peptides Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4 Microbe-based Protein

4.4.1 Global Microbe-based Protein Ingredients Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Algae

4.4.3 Bacteria

4.4.4 Yeast

4.4.5 Fungi

4.5 Insect Protein

4.5.1 Global Insect Protein Ingredients Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5.2 Coleoptera

4.5.3 Lepidoptera

4.5.4 Hymenoptera

4.5.5 Orthoptera

4.5.6 Hemiptera

4.5.7 Diptera



Chapter 5 Plant-based Protein Ingredients Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Cereals-based Proteins

5.3 Legumes-based Proteins

5.4 Root-based Proteins

5.5 Nuts & Seeds-based Proteins

5.6 Ancient Grain Proteins



Chapter 6 Protein Ingredients Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Food & Beverages

6.2.1 Global Protein Ingredients Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Food & Beverages, 2017-2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery

6.2.3 Beverages

6.2.4 Breakfast Cereals

6.2.5 Dairy Alternatives

6.2.6 Dietary Supplements/Weight Management

6.2.7 Meat Alternatives & Extenders

6.2.8 Snacks

6.2.9 Sports Nutrition

6.2.10 Others

6.3 Infant Formulations

6.4 Clinical Nutrition

6.5 Animal Feed



Chapter 7 Protein Ingredients Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Regional Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8 Protein Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 List of Key Distribution & Channel Partners

8.4 Ranking Analysis, 2020

8.5 Public Companies

8.6 Private Companies



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

DuPont

Rousselot

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Burcon

Tessenderlo Group

Kewpie Corporation

Roquette Freres

The Scoular Company

CHS Inc.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

CropEnergies AG

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

MGP

Ingredion

Kerry Inc.

Givaudan

Axiom Foods

Tate & Lyle

Puris

DSM

Glanbia Plc

Louis Dreyfus Company

Barentz

Nutri-Pea

Prinova Group LLC

