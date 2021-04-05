Finovate Re-Engages InvestorBrandNetwork and NetworkNewsWire for FinovateSpring 2021

NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company and part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces its status as the official newswire for the upcoming FinovateSpring 2021 event, set to take place on May 10-13, 2021. Additionally, IBN has been named as an official media sponsor.



Set to feature more than 1,100 senior attendees in addition to 100+ expert speakers and 30+ insightful demos of new technology currently revolutionizing the fintech industry, the FinovateSpring conference has been carefully curated to provide attendees with key insights into the latest trends, challenges and opportunities within the rapidly evolving fintech space.

IBN and NNW will work together to heighten the profile of the event by leveraging their extensive array of corporate communications solutions, designed to increase recognition for conference participants seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by NNW will include wire-grade press releases via NetworkWire, highlighted mention on IBN’s primary events page, and articles written by IBN’s in-house writing team with distribution across NNW’s vast syndication network of downstream publishers such as Apple News and MarketWatch. Additionally, IBN will raise the visibility of the event with its social media accounts, which now have more than 2 million likes and followers collectively across various platforms.

“We are pleased to be continuing our long-standing partnership with the InvestorBrandNetwork team. They can always be counted on to deliver exceptional visibility,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “We also look forward to providing our presenters and sponsors with an incredible virtual experience where they can connect with key leaders in the fintech space across the globe.”

This year’s four-day FinovateSpring event is set to be divided into three key sections, namely – “Conversation Starter,” which will entail a day of interactive roundtables, enabling attendees to engage in face-to-face discussions with expert speakers to discuss the issues which they find most relevant. Days 2 and 3 will consist of a mixture of demos, interviews, keynote presentations and panels while the conference’s final session, FinDEVr, will allow conference delegates to meet and interact with developers showcasing their latest fintech solutions.

“We are always delighted to be leveraging our array of corporate communication solutions on behalf of the conference and its participants,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. “Our collaboration with Finovate has always been a highlight for IBN and NNW, and we are excited to once again highlight the best and most innovative financial and banking technologies from around the globe.”

For additional details about FinovateFall 2020, including registration information, visit https://ibn.fm/HREdn .

