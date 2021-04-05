Jostens Partners with University of Kansas to Reinvigorate Official Ring Tradition

Minneapolis, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, has partnered with the University of Kansas (KU) to enhance their official class ring tradition with new designs and programs reaching even more students and alumni.

Like many colleges and universities across the country, the University of Kansas has a rich tradition of offering an “official” class ring design to students and alumni, crafted with meaningful and consistent elements that connect KU graduates over the course of generations.

A central component of the renewed effort to deepen KU’s class ring tradition is a partnership between Jostens and the school’s Alumni Association, led by Association President Heath Peterson. “The Jostens team has been a great partner through the years because they understand the importance of our distinctive KU traditions,” said Peterson. “We are excited to begin a new, expanded phase of our collaboration, especially through Jostens increased efforts to connect with our Student Alumni Network and build students’ pride and loyalty, preparing them to be Jayhawks for life.”

Jostens has also collaborated with KU Alumni leadership to extend the design offerings of the school’s official ring program in unique ways. KU alumus and current Jostens Vice President Steve Killen (BFA, 1983) conceptualized the design of the "Rock Chalk Jayhawk” official ring, along with the new Spirit Collection of rings that extend the program’s appeal and reach.

“As a Fine Arts graduate from KU, it is a profound honor to have conceptualized the design of the Rock Chalk Jayhawk Official Ring,” said Killen. “I am grateful to Teri Harris and the KU Alumni Association for championing this program, designed to drive engagement and celebrate the pride and passion we share for our campus, traditions and spirit. This commitment marks a turning point in the long-standing partnership between KU and Jostens and ultimately provides a deeper connection for alumni to our alma mater. Rock Chalk!”

The Jostens partnership also includes a wide range of marketing support and new digital content offerings, including a digital magazine and podcast. For more information on Jostens official ring program innovation and services, contact trustedpartner@jostens.com.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachments