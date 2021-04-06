Sodexo and Uber Eats sign a global partnership agreement. Sodexo meal card holders will be able to easily pay for their meals and have them delivered via the Uber Eats app. Kick-off in France!

English French

Paris, April 6th2021

The global partnership between Sodexo, the world leader in Quality of Life services, and Uber Eats, the leader in meal delivery, is just launched in France and will be extended to other European countries and Latin America in the coming months. In France, Sodexo Pass Restaurant card holders will now be able to have meal delivered from their favorite restaurants, 7 days a week with no minimum order required and up to 38 euros a day1, everywhere where Uber Eats is present - that is in over 240 French cities.

The new service, eagerly awaited with the growth of remote working, complements the current online ordering and payment offering with the Pass Restaurant card. It represents a major opportunity for the 22,000 restaurants and merchants partnering with Uber Eats and Sodexo in France. This agreement continues to illustrate the acceleration of the digitalization of Sodexo's Benefits and Rewards offerings for the hundreds of thousands of French employees who are Pass Restaurant card holders.

Sodexo and Uber Eats are partnering to facilitate users’ daily life and provide them with a simple, fast and seamless experience, as all they have to do is log on to the Uber Eats app and add their Pass Restaurant card. This service, which will be progressively extended to all French users over the next few weeks, also guarantees compliance with the legal framework for the reimbursement of restaurants.

Comprised of a unique and innovative set of APIs2, this new service, fully integrated with the Uber Eats technology platform, guarantees users a simple, fast and secure payment experience.

Aurélien Sonet, Global CEO of Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, said:

“This partnership is a great step forward for Sodexo and Uber Eats, who have very complementary approaches to the new challenges of the workplace and employee experience. Together, we are providing an additional response to employee nomadism and flexibility. We have created a standard that can easily be reused by other countries with a smart co-construction on the consumer journey. As the global leader in Quality of Life services, we continue to innovate to improve the quality of life of employees at work.”





Bastien Pahus, General Manager Uber Eats France, said:

“We are delighted to announce this partnership that will allow us to meet the new needs of our users through more innovative payments and greater ease and security. This new payment service complements their personal credit card and PayPal. We want to be part of the daily life of French people by offering them the best experience with each order.”





[1] Legal conditions of use of meal vouchers valid until September 1st 2021

2 Application Programming Interface. An API is an IT solution that allows apps to communicate with each other and exchange services.

