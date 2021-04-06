Quorum Announces EDealer Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum") is pleased to announce they have entered into a partnership agreement with EDealer, Canada’s largest supplier of franchised dealership web sites. This new partnership will allow EDealer to resell Quorum’s Autovance Desk and MyDeal products to their customers. The two companies are actively building deep integration between the EDealer suite of products and the MyDeal digital retailing platform. EDealer also has certified partnerships with the majority of Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”).



“We are pleased to further enhance our relationship with Quorum to offer our clients a seamless Digital Retailing solution within our platform,” stated Bill Warren, EDealer Vice President, Business Development. “These new integrations will allow for a cleaner path to purchase for our dealer’s customers, that are looking to buy a vehicle online today.”

“EDealer is the leader in franchised dealership websites in Canada and we are excited about this partnership, which provides a new sales channel for the Autovance MyDeal and Desk products,” said Maury Marks, Quorum President and CEO. “With EDealer’s OEM certified partnerships, we will also ensure that dealerships purchasing MyDeal can qualify for valuable OEM funding where available.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management, and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0704605b-17bf-4b37-b723-d452f19b6f44