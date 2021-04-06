InvestorBrandNetwork Announces The Dealmaker Show Interview featuring Tony DiMatteo, CEO and Co-Founder of Lottery.com

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Tony DiMatteo, CEO and co-founder of Lottery.com , a next generation platform where consumers can play the lottery online, recently appeared on The Dealmaker Show , a fast-paced and high-energy forum hosted by bestselling author Oren Klaff .

To hear the full podcast, visit: The Dealmaker Show

Lottery.com recently entered into a definitive agreement to become a public company through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDAC). Once the transaction is complete, the combined company will be trademarked as Lottery.com, with its common stock to remain listed on Nasdaq under ticker symbol “LTRY”.

Klaff kicked off the interview by diving headfirst into Lottery.com’s operations, asking DiMatteo how Lottery.com’s business compares with similar companies in their space.

“I see us as sort of an entertainment company or a media company, really. We let people play the games that they already like right now, and they can do that from their phones,” DiMatteo stated. “All we’re doing is taking something that’s a legacy industry which is paper based… and making that available to everybody, through their phones or online.”

“When we started… it was incredibly hard in so many different ways… One challenge was ‘How do we do this? What’s a legal way to play the lottery online?’ That was a huge hill to climb,” DiMatteo added. “When I met Matt [Clemenson], my co-founder, our thesis was to build things that should exist or are inevitable to exist… We built some very cool tech in totally unrelated spaces, and we got some patents on that and it was awesome. But once we found the lottery, it was like ‘this is the biggest pie that we can imagine’ and we had an opportunity… We’re the right combination of smart, stupid and stubborn to go and do this. Everybody told us originally that there’s no way you can do this, nobody is going to allow you to do this, no state is going to allow you to operate, but we were smart enough to understand the world and see what’s possible, dumb enough to just ignore everybody who told us ‘no’ and stubborn… we said, ‘we’re going to make this happen’.”

“We started about six years ago. It took us five years to get a few states open, basically meaning that you can actually play the lottery from your phone,” he continued. “In the last year, we’ve opened up seven [additional] states… Once the [COVID-19] quarantine happened, people could not walk in with paper money and walk out with a paper ticket. The states realized ‘we cannot continue business as usual; we have to go online, we have to modernize’… [Lottery.com] is in 12 states now; we are looking to open up more this year. Also, we’re very aggressive on international expansion… Our long-term vision is to become a global marketplace for games of chance.”

Throughout the interview, DiMatteo provided an extensive overview of the story behind Lottery.com’s founding, reflected on stories of past lottery winners and highlighted the company’s charitable efforts through its WinTogether.org initiative.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an Austin, Texas-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the U.S. and internationally. The company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how nonprofits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through its WinTogether.org platform, Lottery.com offers charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once in a lifetime experiences and large cash prizes. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.lottery.com

