Trex Brings Sustainable Sophistication to HGTV Smart Home 2021

WINCHESTER, Va., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With refined living and green design in mind, the HGTV® Smart Home 2021 is a luxurious, retreat-style oasis located in Naples, Fla., adjacent to private fairways with lake and golf course views. This year’s home beautifully blends indoor and outdoor living to optimize the tropical weather and luxurious Floridian lifestyle.



Featuring the stunning finishes, low-maintenance benefits and sustainability of the product portfolio from Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, the backyard boasts the smart features that make outdoor living easy.

“Combining exceptional style, comfortable luxury and innovative materials, our extensive product portfolio is an ideal fit for the HGTV Smart Home 2021,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “From the decking, railing and lighting to functional, yet fashionable, accessories like the pergola structure and outdoor kitchen, Trex offers savvy homeowners everything they need to bring sustainable sophistication to their outdoor space.”

Eco-Friendly Decking Engineered to Last

Providing a beautiful, natural aesthetic without the maintenance or environmental impact of using tropical hardwoods, Trex Transcend® decking in Havana Gold, a warm, golden color, serves as the foundation of the home’s enviable outdoor space.

The top-of-the-line Transcend composite deck boards pair a wood-grain pattern with rich colors and realistic streaking to deliver the look of wood without the hassles of burdensome upkeep. Like all Trex decking, Transcend is engineered to resist fading, staining, scratching and mold. It won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter and, unlike wood, it requires no sanding, staining or painting. Food and drink spills can be easily cleaned up and an occasional soap-and-water cleaning is all that’s needed to retain a like-new appearance.

Adding to its appeal, the entire high-performance Trex decking portfolio is manufactured from 95% recycled material, including reclaimed wood and sawdust, as well as plastic film from common household items such as produce bags and bubble wrap. Each year, the company reclaims and repurposes more than 850 million pounds of waste and scrap in the making of its high-performance, industry-leading products. In fact, Trex is one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, diverting more than 450 million pounds of plastic film from landfills each year through its groundbreaking NexTrex® recycling program. Furthermore, Trex uses a proprietary manufacturing process that is as green as its final product and the lack of harmful chemicals needed to produce and maintain Trex decking makes it a safer choice for humans, animals and the environment.

Minimalist, Modern Railing

With a sleek yet sturdy design, Trex Signature® Rod Rail in Charcoal Black combines the superior strength of aluminum with unobtrusive horizontal balusters to maximize the picturesque surrounding view. Replicating the clean lines and modern looks found in today’s upscale restaurants and resorts, Signature Railing offers the low maintenance and unparalleled durability of aluminum with an on-trend, industrial flair. Staying true to Trex’s commitment to sustainability, the aluminum used to manufacture Trex Signature Rod Rail is made from more than 50% recycled aluminum and is 100% recyclable.

Luxurious LED Lighting

Adding ambiance and safety, while enhancing sustainability, recessed deck lights from the Trex® Deck Lighting™ collection are installed flush on the deck boards to efficiently take the outdoor space from invisible to inviting after sundown. When not in use, the light fixtures are designed to blend in with the decking for a clean, unfettered look. Easy for even the most novice DIYer to install, the “plug-and-play” components can be added to both existing and new decks. The energy-efficient, low-voltage lights are extremely durable, weather-proof and salt-air resistant – ensuring that they will endure the outdoor elements for years to come. Plus, the lights also are cool to the touch, making them safe for children and pets.

Protective, Polished Pergola

For respite from the Florida sun, the Trex® Pergola™ Shadow in Medium Bronze creates the look and feel of an outdoor room. The all-aluminum shade structure features panels with a distinctive geometric pattern that add architectural interest, while accented LED lights in the beams create a relaxing, refined atmosphere at night.

The Trex Pergola Shadow collection offers a variety of panel patterns that provide varying degrees of openness, allowing homeowners to choose the perfect amount of shade. Built to last, all Trex Pergolas require minimal maintenance and will never rot, warp, split or fade to provide years of beauty and enjoyment. Trex Pergola kits come in a wide range of standard sizes and include all the pre-cut components and hardware necessary, making installation easy.

Sizzling, Stylish Outdoor Kitchen

For ultimate al fresco wining and dining, the lanai features a kitchen nook outfitted with stainless steel cabinetry from the Trex® Outdoor Kitchens™ collection in Tardis Blue for a dramatic pop of color. Featuring unparallel style, durability and easy maintenance, Trex Outdoor Kitchens allow homeowners to cook up something fresh – without ever needing to head inside from meal prep to cleanup. The luxurious lineup features stainless steel cabinetry solutions in color and style options that allow homeowners to create functional spaces that rival interior kitchens – all crafted to withstand and endure exposure to the elements.

For more information on the Trex outdoor living products featured in the HGTV Smart Home 2021, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex Licensed Products

Trex ® Pergola ™ products are manufactured and sold by Structureworks under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc.

Pergola products are manufactured and sold by Structureworks under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Trex® Outdoor Kitchens™ products are manufactured and sold by Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc.

All product warranties are provided by the respective manufacturers.

HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2021

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 9 a.m. ET on 4/21/21 and ends at 5 p.m. ET on 6/11/21. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosure, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com. Main sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television, 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932.

HGTV, HGTV Smart Home, HGTV Smart Home Giveaway and their associated logos are trademarks of Scripps Networks, LLC. Used with permission; all rights reserved.

Contact: Lindsey Lucenta or Sara Tatay

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

llucenta@lcwa.com or statay@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79e4a652-e1a5-4215-b7a4-d4150570f019

