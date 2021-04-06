Ensemble Health Partners Extends Its Revenue Cycle Technology Lead

Cincinnati, Ohio, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), the industry leader in revenue cycle management, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Ensemble three additional patents for its innovative automation technology, bringing the total of Ensemble-approved patents to five. The new technology will drive efficiency, productivity and results for health care providers, resulting in additional resources for patient care. Ensemble was awarded its first two U.S. patents in February 2021 and currently has six patents pending.

“Our team is continuing to build the most advanced revenue cycle technology in the market. This industry leading technology will drive patient experience and financial performance improvement for health systems across the country,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “This new, innovative technology provides digital, integrated and seamless experiences for patients while reducing administrative costs for health care providers.”

The patented technology allows for faster processing and resolution of payor denials using automated ingestion and processing of reason codes within workflow. The technology also enables workflow optimization given the expected outcome and resource constraints in order to maximize efficiencies.



The technology is the latest innovation from the Ensemble IQ (“EIQ®”) team. Ensemble IQ is cloud-based analytics-driven revenue cycle operating platform that enables a highly efficient and intelligent workflow automation to apply our extensive domain expertise, automation and advanced acritical intelligence to drive efficiency and yield. Client success is our top priority and we dig deep to help solve the issues our provider partners are facing. EIQ® is powered by an automation engine, which combines patent pending Note Wizard Automation with the latest intelligent data exchange technology, driving up to 60% productivity and 3-6% yield improvement.



“This new technology is yet another component of a comprehensive healthcare automation platform, developed by Ensemble, that integrates with existing technology infrastructures and drives significant revenue, cash and cost improvements at health care facilities,” said Pieter Schouten, Ensemble’s Chief Product Officer. “The EIQ® platform is continuing to grow substantially, with even more investment planned going forward.”

Ensemble partners with more than 380 hospitals and 7,000 health care providers across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.



About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, helping health care providers improve financial outcomes and patient experiences with an unrivaled depth of expertise and best-in-class technologies. Ensemble offers full revenue cycle outsourcing as well as a comprehensive suite of health care financial management point solutions. With clients spanning the U.S. and Europe, we have been helping to improve health care outcomes for millions of patients while saving hundreds of millions of dollars for health care providers. We are committed to bringing every provider that we support to the peak of revenue cycle excellence. Our approach forges true partnerships that dive deep into the details to find solutions and deliver results that last. Recognized with multiple industry awards and as a Becker’s Healthcare Top Workplace, Ensemble is setting a new standard for provider support services - redefining the possible in health care by empowering people to be the difference. For more information, visit www.EnsembleHP.com.



