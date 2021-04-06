Exodus Anticipates Receiving SEC Qualification for its Reg. A Offering on April 8th

- Expects to Go Live Four Hours after Receipt of the Qualification Notice -

- Prepare to Participate by Funding Your Exodus Wallet with Bitcoin, Ethereum or USD Coin -

OMAHA, Neb., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc., a Delaware corporation that has developed a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, anticipates receiving its qualification notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission for its offering of Class A common stock under Regulation A on April 8, 2021. Management will issue another press release upon receipt of the notification of qualification and expects to open the offering four hours after receipt of the qualification notice.

Click here for a video with instructions to set up your investor profile,

fund your Wallet and use the Shares app.

WHAT: Exodus Regulation A+ sale of Class A common stock at $27.42/share

Read the SEC Filings regarding the company here or at Exodus.com/investors GET READY: 1. Go to your Exodus Wallet.*

2. Ensure your wallet is updated - instructions are here .

3. Get verified.**

4. Fund your wallet in advance with Bitcoin, Ethereum or USD Coin. AT GO-LIVE: 1. Go to your Exodus Wallet.*

2. Ensure your wallet is updated - instructions are here .

3. Submit amount.

- Minimum investment: 1 share

- Maximum investment: 2,733,229 shares

(Note: depends on share availability)

* If you have not downloaded the mobile or desktop Exodus Wallet app, it is available on exodus.com , the Apple iOS app store, and the Google Play store.

** All investors must registered with the Exodus transfer agent Securitize and can do so through the app or at https://id.securitize.io/#/login

At this time, investors must reside in the United States of America. The offering is not available to persons who reside in Arizona, Texas or Florida. Exodus is currently exploring partnerships with alternative trading systems (ATS) that could potentially expand the availability of Exodus shares. Exodus intends to make the Class A common stock available for trading on several ATS, including the tZERO ATS within nine months of this offering. For investors located internationally, Exodus is exploring partnerships with other entities, such as MERJ Exchange, that could potentially make Exodus shares available in jurisdictions outside of the USA. Exodus will provide updates as they become available. Please know that your Securitize IDs will be essential to the future availability of Exodus shares.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy to use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users’ own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. For more info visit exodus.com

Contacts

IR: Kirsten Chapman & Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, investor@exodus.com 415-433-3777

Media: Joe Coufal, Wachsman, Exodus@wachsman.com 917-900-5351

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “intend,” “believe,” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements about our future financial performance, our business plan, our market opportunities and beliefs and objectives for future operations. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different. More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion & Analysis” sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Testing the Waters

This communication may be deemed “testing the waters” material under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. We are not under any obligation to complete an offering under Regulation A. We will only be able to make sales after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has qualified the offering statement that we have filed with the SEC. The information in that offering statement is more complete than the information we are providing now, and could differ in important ways. You must read the documents filed with the SEC before investing. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement filed by the company with the SEC has been qualified by the SEC. Any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of acceptance given after the date of qualification. An indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Any person interested in investing in any offering of Exodus’s Class A common stock should review our disclosures and the publicly filed offering statement and the preliminary offering circular that is part of that offering statement at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1821534/000114036121009892/nt10013846x12_1aa.htm Exodus is not registered, licensed or supervised as a broker dealer or investment adviser by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) or any other financial regulatory authority or licensed to provide any financial advice or services.

No offer to sell securities or solicitation of an offer to buy securities is being made in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted under the blue sky or state securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists. Exodus intends to complete an offering under Tier 2 of Regulation A and as such intends to be exempted from state registration pursuant to federal law. Although an exemption from registration under state law may be available, Exodus may still be required to provide a notice filing and pay a fee in individual states. No offer to sell securities or solicitation of an offer to buy securities is being made in any international jurisdiction where such offer or sale is not permitted under the securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors unless and until the offering has been approved by a competent authority in such international jurisdiction or is made in accordance with an exemption from the relevant international jurisdiction’s securities laws.