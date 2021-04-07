Audited annual report 2020

English Estonian

AS Merko Ehitus consolidated audited financial results for 2020 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 11 February 2021.

STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

2020 was a successful year for Merko – we managed to reach our financial goals and finished the financial year with the best result we have seen in recent years, despite COVID-19 restrictions. Our earlier strategic decision to focus more on apartment development has borne fruit – we sold a total of 900 new homes in the three Baltic states combined. This is more than ever and it is the result of our team’s efforts over several years as well as our customers’ continued trust in Merko. Our goal is to keep this trust going forward as we continue to invest in creating new homes and a better living environment.

Although many new investments in the construction market were put on hold due to the pandemic, the group’s new construction contracts’ volume grew higher in 2020. A strong contract portfolio ensures us steady business volumes in a persistently difficult economic environment. However, risks in construction have increased further: the pandemic has increased uncertainty as to economic development, possible disruptions in supply chains, unexpected price changes and availability of manpower. In such circumstances we aim to keep the company’s financial status strong and be prepared to make quick decisions.

The COVID-19 crisis brought into spotlight the need to maintain the health of one’s employees and business partners as well as to ensure a safe working environment, but also a safe apartment purchase process. In the early weeks of the pandemic we quickly developed a corona prevention action plan that was implemented in our group companies and we are proud to state that other construction companies also followed suit.

In 2020 Merko celebrated 30 years in the business. Today, we are an international company that does half of its business outside Estonia. Over decades we have built a multitude of modern and lasting buildings as well as life quality improving civil engineering objects in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and for the past five years also in Norway. We focus on a long-term outlook, lasting solutions, and quality. We uphold the same values when contributing to society. We are a supporter of Estonian art, we collaborate with universities, and through developing the health trails network we help to acknowledge the importance of regular exercise. The world is changing rapidly and so we build with the future in mind. Digital solutions, changing consumer behaviour, increasingly more environmental-friendly way of thinking and a new professional generation will help us succeed also in the decades to come.

I would like to thank all of Merko’s employees and business partners for a productive year as well as our clients and home buyers who have put their faith in Merko. I would also like to extend my gratitude to all the shareholders who believe in Merko’s future.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

in thousand euros

2020 2019 Revenue 315,918 326,779 Cost of goods sold (272,169) (291,958) Gross profit 43,749 34,821 Marketing expenses (4,212) (4,260) General and administrative expenses (13,412) (12,988) Other operating income 2,320 2,983 Other operating expenses (2,979) (1,318) Operating profit 25,466 19,238 Finance income 1 3 Finance costs (866) (684) Profit (loss) from joint ventures (144) 1,766 Profit before tax 24,457 20,323 Corporate income tax expense (1,954) (3,833) Net profit for financial year 22,503 16,490 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 22,994 16,270 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (491) 220 Other comprehensive income (loss), which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities (115) 13 Comprehensive income for the period 22,388 16,503 incl. attributable to equity holders of the parent 22,890 16,281 attributable to non-controlling interest (502) 222 Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 1.30 0.92

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

in thousand euros

31.12.2020 31.12.2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 47,480 24,749 Trade and other receivables 32,657 50,413 Prepaid corporate income tax 306 104 Inventories 126,332 166,226 206,775 241,492 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 2,354 2,498 Other long-term loans and receivables 17,979 11,094 Deferred income tax assets 653 - Investment property 13,922 14,047 Property, plant and equipment 14,521 11,919 Intangible assets 711 777 50,140 40,335 TOTAL ASSETS 256,915 281,827 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 13,649 20,725 Payables and prepayments 55,846 69,585 Income tax liability 1,202 812 Short-term provisions 6,347 7,976 77,044 99,098 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 15,409 43,001 Deferred income tax liability 3,001 1,682 Other long-term payables 4,026 3,491 22,436 48,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,480 147,272 EQUITY Non-controlling interests 4,207 4,217 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 Currency translation differences (814) (710) Retained earnings 145,320 122,326 153,228 130,338 TOTAL EQUITY 157,435 134,555 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 256,915 281,827

AS Merko Ehitus audited annual report for 2020 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page ( group.merko.ee ) .

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.

