Nokia’s sustainability report highlights 1.5 degree climate commitment and 6.6 billion subscriptions

Nokia’s People and Planet 2020 report charts an extraordinary year for sustainability

Commitment to cut emissions by 50 percent between 2019 and 2030

6.6 billion subscriptions globally rely on Nokia radio

Communities in 48 countries supported through Nokia’s Coronavirus Global Donation Fund

7 April 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has released its annual sustainability report, People and Planet 2020, revealing it has exceeded its target to enable 6.5 billion subscriptions two years ahead of schedule.

The report presents Nokia’s position, achievements and requirements in sustainable development and corporate responsibility and is prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards. It is also aligned with other sustainability reporting frameworks, such as SASB and the UN Global Compact. The key sustainability indicators have been assured by Nokia’s independent auditor, Deloitte.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, Nokia said “Too often, sustainability has been an afterthought, a ‘nice to have’. But for Nokia, sustainable solutions are both a business opportunity and the basis of our decision-making. We believe technology will help solve many of the world’s biggest challenges. The critical importance of connectivity for individuals, businesses and nations was clearly demonstrated in 2020. Our sustainability work focuses on the role of technology in combatting climate change, enabling an inclusive and more equitable society and improving lives.”

The radio networks supplied to Nokia customers supported around 6.6 billion subscriptions worldwide in 2020, ahead of the target of 6.5 billion by 2022, and up by 200 million since the beginning of the year.

Nokia committed to cut emissions by 50 percent between 2019 and 2030 as part of its updated science-based climate targets, in line with a 1.5°C warming scenario. This target covers emissions across its own operations (Scope 1 and 2), and almost 100% of its portfolio, its logistics and electronics manufacturing service suppliers under Scope 3 (the greatest part of the company’s total emissions). To date, the company has delivered Zero Emission products to over 150 customers globally. Customer base station sites modernized by Nokia used on average 54% less energy in 2020 (46% in 2019) than those where customers did not modernize.

To align with the pandemic and restrictions on physical access, Nokia focused on online tools for supplier audits and assessments. It completed over 340 evaluations on EcoVadis, including labor, safety and environmental elements (241 in 2019) and 51 onsite audits (91 in 2019) made of 27 against its full set of supplier requirements and 24 in-depth corporate responsibility audits.

Furthermore, to emphasize its commitment to sustainable development and acting together, Nokia launched a call to action to ensure that a future society with 5G at its heart is built on the principles of equality, trust, sustainability and people-first as part of its Life in 2030 campaign.

