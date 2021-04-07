TransUnion to Enter $119 Billion U.S. Gambling Market

CHICAGO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today its entrance into the U.S. gaming market through its operating subsidiary, TransUnion Gaming Services LLC, with the intention of providing identity, fraud and marketing solutions to operators across several states. TransUnion will build upon its 12-year history in this industry, most notably in the United Kingdom, to expand its footprint to the $119 billion* U.S. gambling market. Subject to all applicable regulatory approvals, TransUnion Gaming Services will support online sports betting, daily fantasy sports, as well as operators and casinos.



TransUnion Gaming Services will help operators throughout the entire player journey, from acquisition to onboarding and verification while providing their players a friction-right experience. Its solutions will address industry fraud, such as bonus abuse, while protecting player accounts and offering reduced login friction.

Such solutions will be provided through TruValidate ™, TransUnion’s flagship identity proofing, risk-based authentication and fraud analytics solution suite. TruValidate unites personal and digital data into one of the most comprehensive data identity platforms in the world.

“TransUnion will bring its long international history in the gaming markets to the U.S., where we will leverage our expertise to provide great experiences to both players and businesses,” said Steve Chaouki, President of U.S. Markets at TransUnion. “As trusted stewards of data, consumer privacy and experience quality are always top of mind. We will deliver capabilities and solutions that allow our customers to more seamlessly comply with regulations while delivering high consumer satisfaction.”

As competition increases in the gaming industry, TransUnion Gaming Services also will offer its digital marketing solutions to help operators understand, resolve and optimize their initiatives to better reach players. These digital marketing solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide data-driven insights, allowing operators to connect insights throughout the audience development and activation process.

“We have plans to rapidly grow our business in the U.S., leveraging years of global expertise in the industry and new solutions that will make us a key contributor in this market,” said Glen Goldstein, TransUnion’s Diversified Markets EVP and President of TransUnion Gaming Services. “Ultimately, our entrance into the U.S. market will afford more trustworthy relationships between operators and their players.”

While TransUnion has been at the forefront of gaming solutions in the U.K. market, helping operators protect players through better data and actionable insights while promoting responsible gaming, it now seeks to capitalize upon that success through TransUnion Gaming Services in the U.S. In the U.K., TransUnion has serviced 84 million transactions for top gaming brands related to identity verification, fraud and responsible gaming.

TransUnion Gaming Services is in the process of applying for multiple state licenses to work with U.S. operators to offer them scale and reduce their third-party costs.

