Enphase Energy Customer Support Now Available 24/7 Globally

FREMONT, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that the Company is now providing 24/7 support for installers and Enphase system owners globally across its phone, online chat, and email communications channels.



Providing around-the-clock support builds on the commitment Enphase has made to delivering the industry’s best customer experience. In recent years, Enphase has introduced online chat support; the Enphase Community platform for direct engagement with other Enphase system owners; Enphase University, an advanced online learning platform; and rapid, remote microinverter activation and returns processing with the Service-on-the-Go tool.

“The expansion to 24/7 customer support illustrates that Enphase understands the importance of backing its installers and being there for customers when the grid is not,” said Joe Dazzio, chief operating officer at Efficient Home Services. “We take providing homeowners with the security of back-up power seriously and always-on support for always-on solar-plus-storage technology is simply the right thing to do for our customers.”

“As Enphase evolves from being the world’s leading supplier of microinverters to becoming the world’s leading home energy management systems provider, having a support organization with 24/7 availability is essential,” said Arthur Souritzidis, CEO of Momentum Solar. “Our customer base continues to grow due to strong demand, and with offerings like 24/7 support from Enphase we can deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

“In just over three years, Enphase has completely changed the game in terms of the kind of customer support installers should expect from a solar and storage technology company,” said Jim Gitas, founder and chief executive officer at Your Energy Solutions. “Home energy security and resilience are vital for all homeowners, and Enphase moving to 24/7 customer support augments our work in ensuring that our customers’ systems are up and running.”

“At Enphase, we are turning our customer-first mantra into meaningful actions,” said Jeff McNeil, chief operating officer at Enphase Energy. “Beyond providing always-on support, we are improving our tools, processes, and systems to deliver an outstanding customer experience. Our worldwide customer service Net Promoter Score (NPS) was above 60% in 2020—10 points higher than the 50% NPS score generally considered excellent for consumer goods and services companies*—signaling we are on the right track.”

Enphase customer support can be reached through the new self-service center at https://enphase.com/en-us/support or by calling (877) 797-4743, or via the chat service icon on the Enphase website. Homeowners can find the Enphase online community at https://community.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

