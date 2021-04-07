Digital Lifestyles Delivers Residential Technology Innovation with Samsung 130” Direct View LED Display

CALGARY, Alberta, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Lifestyles, a smart technology and integrated systems provider, today announced its residential technology solution in partnership with Samsung Electronics Canada. Reflecting the latest home and technology trends, Digital Lifestyles recently installed the Samsung 130” Direct View LED Display at New West Luxury Homes’ Talbot Show Home in Watermark at Bearspaw, a luxury estate community in Calgary, Alberta.



Over the past year, the home environment has experienced increased usage, resulting in greater demand for technology as more Canadians work, learn, play and take care of their health at home. Recognizing the complexities of these requirements, Digital Lifestyles’ creative technology team developed a seamless solution to improve the experience for Canadians and their families. The result achieved three objectives: identification of innovative features and capabilities of Samsung’s Direct View LED Display technology, coordination with its secure, reliable, and fast custom network, and utilization of its integrated systems’ knowledge to create a connected experience for homeowners.

“We were fortunate to leverage the capabilities of Samsung’s Direct View LED Display technology and realized that with some ingenuity, we could expand upon its intended use,” said Mike Dummer, President of Digital Lifestyles. “The features engineered in this product allowed us to solve many of the issues Canadians and their families are experiencing at home.”

With the touch of a button on a mobile device, families can execute daily tasks with a dependable Wi-Fi connection and view content on the 130” Samsung Direct View LED Display, redefining the virtual experience from the comfort of their own home. The display bolsters the productivity of collaborative work meetings and ensures engaged learning beyond the borders of a classroom. Video calls with family on this ideally-sized display are almost like being physically together. Next level entertainment is now possible at home, whether it’s watching a concert, sports event, movie or gaming. In addition, connecting to a virtual doctor’s appointment is more interactive on this display as is exercising in the digital realm.

Ron Butler, President of New West Luxury Homes, expresses, “We are incredibly excited to offer this state-of-the-art solution to our clients. It completely revolutionizes the multi-use capabilities of the home environment in a meaningful way that will extend far beyond the pandemic.”

The Samsung Direct View LED Display combines Samsung’s video processing technologies with High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture refinement for added clarity and sophistication. With bright and clear LED expression and accurate colour in low-brightness indoor environments, Samsung Direct View LED Display captivates viewers through realistic and memorable content.

“We’re honoured to join Digital Lifestyles and showcase our innovative display technology with New West Luxury Homes,” said Mary Peterson, Vice President, IT & Enterprise Solutions, Samsung Electronics Canada. “For homeowners who are looking for a seamless, life-size viewing experience, the Samsung 130” Direct View LED Display brings inspiration to any space with impeccable quality and awe-inspiring visuals.”

About Digital Lifestyles

Digital Lifestyles Inc. collaborates with homeowners, business owners, interior designers, builders, and renovators, to simplify technology. The company creates helpful, intelligent spaces, that support connected lifestyles in residential and commercial properties, as well as healthcare facilities. They remain committed to providing efficient, secure, and reliable, integrated technology solutions for their clients. As respected philanthropists in the community, they continue to design life changing automation solutions for those living with disabilities and physical challenges. To learn more, visit digilife.ca.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

