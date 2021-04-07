LifeLabs Launches Vulnerability Disclosure Program with Bugcrowd

Toronto, Ontario, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs Medical Laboratory, Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, today announced the launch of their Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) with Bugcrowd, the industry leading crowdsourced cybersecurity platform. This VDP program will work to further strengthen cybercrime detection technology across LifeLabs’ online tools, apps and solutions in alignment with the cyber security research community. By partnering with Bugcrowd, LifeLabs will streamline the process of accepting, triaging and rapidly remediating issues and vulnerabilities as identified by cyber security researchers.

“Implementing a Vulnerability Disclosure Program is a key piece in our commitment to becoming a global leader in protecting our customers’ health care data and accelerating our plan to achieve ISO 270001 certification – an industry gold standard in information security,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO, LifeLabs. “By actively staying ahead of threats, the VDP will further enhance our security-first mentality and vulnerability management.”

COVID-19 has further increased the reliance on virtual and digital health care options, with adoption increasing at unprecedented rates. Throughout the pandemic, LifeLabs has continued to provide and enhance access and services through its online customer portal, providing lab test results to more than five million registered Canadian users. Data protection and privacy is and will continue to be central to LifeLabs’ information security program and Bugcrowd’s VDP will play an important role.

“Our goal is to continue to innovate and lead the health care industry in cybersecurity, offering the best protection and customer experience when accessing digital health records,” added Mike Melo, Chief Information Security Officer, LifeLabs. “As one of the first health care organizations to implement a VDP with Bugcrowd, LifeLabs is joining many leading companies in this industry best-practice solution, to help stay ahead of cyber criminals by working directly with the security research community.”

“VDP programs are a critical component of any organization’s security program, but they are especially important for health care organizations amid the rapidly evolving security threat landscape brought on by the pandemic,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Bugcrowd. “Our VDP solution gives these companies peace of mind by providing a proactive approach to security with end-to-end management for vulnerability submission, validation, and remediation advice.”

To learn more about the LifeLabs Vulnerability Disclosure program, visit www.lifelabs.com.

To learn more about how Bugcrowd’s VDPs are helping companies across industries increase public awareness, gain maximum coverage, and meet legal compliance standards, visit: https://www.bugcrowd.com/products/vulnerability-disclosure/

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling customers and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the force multiplier in cybersecurity, providing access to a global network of ethical hackers who help organizations maximize the impact of their security defenses. Top Fortune 500 organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their Pen Test, Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, and Attack Surface Management programs. Bugcrowd’s award-winning platform combines actionable, contextual intelligence with the skill and experience of the world’s most elite hackers to help leading organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities, protect customers, and make the digitally connected world a safer place. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com. “Bugcrowd” is a trademark of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.