Gaia Announces Season Three Worldwide Premiere of Initiation, Unveiling the Mystery of Atlantis

BOULDER, Colo., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, is pleased to announce the season three premiere of Initiation, hosted by Matias De Stefano, which launched worldwide on Monday, April 5th. New, 30-minute episodes are available exclusively on Gaia’s streaming service every Monday, with the first episode currently available online.



The newest season takes the audience on a journey through Atlantean civilization and to the origin of the Egyptian and Greek deities, describing their roles in shaping humanity. Through ten episodes, this third season explores the importance of the Atlantean people to the evolution of our planet and the methods they used to build the incredible stone structures we still find mysterious today.

Beginning with the insightful episode, “Atlantis Portal Technology,” season three takes us deeper into the sacred knowledge held by the Atlantean civilization and the powerful technologies they created. Matias De Stefano recounts his own personal memories, revealing a powerful path of initiation that prepares the human body to become the key that unlocks portals to other realities.

“Each Initiation episode shows us another aspect of our potential as humankind, and we think our members are going to love watching this third season unfold,” said Kiersten Medvedich, Gaia’s Executive Vice President of Content.

In the previous two seasons, Initiation brought us a clearer understanding of cosmic principles, bridging the gap between sacred geometry, advanced science, and esoteric wisdom. Matias meticulously describes where we come from, what we can become, and how we can access all of the information in the universe.

The much-anticipated Initiation season three builds on that foundation to take us further into our own story and potential so that humans can transcend the third dimension and evolve to our next stage of humanity.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library consists of over 8,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

