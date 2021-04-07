English Danish

Company Announcement no 11

Annual General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S

At the Annual General Meeting held on 7 April 2021, the shareholders:

adopted the reports submitted and approved the allocation of net profit

adopted the remuneration policy and remuneration repport proposed by the Board of Directors as well as the Board of Directors’ remuneration for 2020 and the level of remuneration for 2021

adopted the proposed authority granted to Spar Nord Bank to acquire its own shares

re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditors,

adopted the proposed amendments to the Articles of association

Board of Directors

CEO André Rogaczewski (København), was elected as new member of the Board of Directors, while Per Nikolaj Bukh, Professor (Risskov), Kaj Christiansen, CEO (Frederikshavn) were re-elected.

The Supervisory Board also consists of Kjeld Johannesen, CEO (Nibe), and Morten Bach Gaardboe, CEO (Slagelse) and Henrik Sjøgreen, CEO (Gentofte), and the members elected by the employees: Jannie Skovsen, Senior Workplace Representative, Lene Aaen, Workplace Representative, and Kim Østergaard, Head of digital business development.

At the following Board Meeting for the purpose of electing officers, the Supervisory Board appointed Kjeld Johannesen Chairman and Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman.

Sincerely yours,

Spar Nord

Martin Bach

SVP Corporate Communication

Attachment