Gentherm Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today published its 2020 Sustainability Report.



The 2020 Sustainability Report provides transparency and accountability on the Company’s progress towards reaching its sustainability goals. The report highlights Gentherm’s key areas of focus: People, Planet, and Places, and reinforces the Company’s strategic sustainability efforts and accomplishments toward upholding a culture of engagement, sustainability, and social responsibility.

“Sustainability is core to Gentherm’s mission to positively impact people’s lives around the world. We are committed to advancing and delivering on our sustainability mission, including how we prioritized the health and safety of our employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “As we look to the future, we are driving programs that continue to create long-term value for customers, our employees, the communities in which we operate, suppliers, and shareholders.”

Highlights from the report include:

Establishing Gentherm’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Steering Committee and formalized Board of Directors Committee oversight

Creating disclosures that are aligned to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

Establishing environmental baseline metrics and targets for improvements over a seven-year time period

Prioritizing the health and safety of employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ongoing development of Human Capital Management strategy, including the launch of Gentherm’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council



