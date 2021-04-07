Eldorado Gold Completes Acquisition of QMX Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO) (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) and QMX Gold Corporation (TSX-V: QMX) (“QMX”) are pleased to announce the successful acquisition by Eldorado of all of the outstanding common shares (the “QMX Shares”) in the capital of QMX not already owned by Eldorado, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”). The Arrangement became effective at 12:01 a.m. (Eastern Time) on April 7, 2021 (the “Effective Time”) resulting in QMX becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eldorado.



“We are very pleased to complete the acquisition of QMX, which significantly increases Eldorado’s position in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is consistent with our strategy to invest in world-class mining jurisdictions. Eldorado is a committed partner for mining in Quebec, with exploration and operational success across our Lamaque operations. The addition of QMX to our portfolio opens a range of opportunities to expand our activities in the region and to leverage our existing infrastructure and Eldorado’s strong operational, exploration and stakeholder expertise,” said George Burns, Eldorado’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Completion of the Arrangement

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each holder of QMX Shares is entitled to receive, for each QMX Share held immediately prior to the Effective Time, (i) C$0.075 in cash and (ii) 0.01523 of a common share (the “Eldorado Shares”) in the capital of Eldorado (together, the “Arrangement Consideration”), for total consideration of C$0.30 per QMX Share (based on the closing price of the Eldorado Shares on January 20, 2021).

With QMX now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Eldorado intends to de-list the QMX Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange as soon as practicable. Eldorado also intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to have QMX cease to be a reporting issuer and terminate its public reporting obligations. Prior to the completion of the Arrangement, Eldorado owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 68,125,000 QMX Shares representing approximately 15.55% of the issued and outstanding QMX Shares prior to the completion of the Arrangement.

Information for Former QMX Shareholders

In order to receive the Arrangement Consideration in exchange for QMX Shares, registered shareholders of QMX must complete, sign, date and return the letter of transmittal that was mailed to each QMX shareholder prior to the Effective Time. The letter of transmittal is also available under QMX’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For those shareholders of QMX whose QMX Shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, trust or other intermediary or nominee, they should contact such nominee for assistance in depositing their QMX Shares and should follow the instructions of such intermediary or nominee.

Warrants and Options

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each QMX stock option (each, a “QMX Option”) outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time automatically vested and was immediately cancelled in exchange for a cash payment equal to the excess, if any, of: (i) the product of the number of QMX Shares underlying such QMX Options and C$0.30; over (ii) the applicable aggregate exercise price of such QMX Options. All QMX warrants (each, a “QMX Warrant”) outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will remain outstanding and, following the Effective Time, each QMX Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon exercise, the Arrangement Consideration in lieu of a QMX Share.

Additional Information

Full details of the Arrangement are set out in the arrangement agreement dated January 20, 2021 between Eldorado and QMX, which has been filed by QMX under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. In addition, further information regarding the Arrangement is contained in QMX’s management information circular dated February 9, 2021 (the “Circular”) prepared in connection with the special meeting of the QMX shareholders held on March 23, 2021 and filed on www.sedar.com. All shareholders are urged to read the Circular as it contains additional important information concerning the Arrangement.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

About QMX

QMX is a Canadian based resource company. QMX is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond Deposit and in the Bourlamaque Batholith. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility.



