Eldorado Gold Releases Updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement; Offsetting Depletion and Increasing Mineral Reserves at Key Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today releases its updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource (“MRMR”) estimates as of September 30, 2025.

“Our commitment to exploration continues to unlock long-term value, driving another increase in Mineral Reserves,” said George Burns, Chief Executive Officer. “We successfully offset depletion at key operations, including the Lamaque Complex, Kisladag and Olympias. Overall, Mineral Reserves increased by approximately 5%, primarily driven by a 25% increase at the Lamaque Complex. This strengthens our foundation and supports a robust production outlook for the next decade, underpinned by an average mine life of 13 years. Importantly, this update reflects a higher but conservative gold price assumption of $1,700 per ounce compared to last year’s gold price assumption of $1,450 per ounce, reinforcing the resilience of our portfolio.

Exploration success also increased Inferred Mineral Resources by nearly 21%, primarily from additions of Inferred Mineral Resources in the sulfide zone at Perama Hill in Greece and at Bonnefond in the vicinity of the Lamaque Complex (25 km from the Sigma Mill), reinforcing our strategy to extend mine life and advance near-mine opportunities.

At the Lamaque Complex, we more than replaced depletion through successful resource conversion at Ormaque and in the Lower Triangle zones. This represents the highest reserve estimate since acquisition in 2017 and positions the Lamaque Complex for long-term growth with two underground mines offering significant conversion potential and exploration upside.

In 2026, we will continue to invest in organic growth through exploration, prioritizing mine life extension at existing operations and advancing near-mine opportunities, while also pursuing new discoveries across our highly prospective early-stage exploration portfolio in Canada and Turkiye. It’s shaping up to be an exciting year, and you can expect more news and updates as we advance these initiatives.”

Mine Life

(Based on Mineral Reserves) Mine Life (years) Efemcukuru Mine 8 Kisladag Mine 13 Lamaque Complex 8 Olympias Mine 16 Skouries Project 20 Average Mine Life 13



Mineral Reserves Update

The Company’s Proven and Probable gold Mineral Reserves totalled 12.5 million ounces as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of approximately 5% compared to the previous MRMR statement dated September 30, 2024. The complete MRMR table and notes can be found at the end of this release.

Ore Tonnes (t x 1,000) Gold Grade (g/t) Total Mineral Reserves (Gold Ounces) x 1,000) Mineral Reserves as of September 30, 2024(1) 344,733 1.07 11,911 Depletion(1) (14,351) 1.55 (713) Adjustments for metal prices, cut-off value, mine plan optimization, additions due to new drilling and conversion of Resources 41,326 1.02 1,327 Mineral Reserves as of September 30, 2025 371,708 1.05 12,525





(1) Depletion declared here are in-situ ounces. Depletion includes the 12-month period of October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025.





The increase in gold Mineral Reserves is primarily attributable to additions at the Lamaque Complex, Kisladag and Olympias.

Lamaque Complex: Mineral Reserves increased 25%, driven by conversion at Ormaque and Triangle, in addition to declaring initial Mineral Reserves at Plug #4. Ormaque: Processing the second bulk sample and increasing drilling density improved confidence in the deposit, enabling an increase in reserve grade and ounces. Triangle: New drilling platforms accelerated drilling in the lower levels of the Triangle deposit (C6-C10), significantly increasing the Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Reserves increased 25%, driven by conversion at Ormaque and Triangle, in addition to declaring initial Mineral Reserves at Plug #4. Kisladag: Mineral Reserves increased 11%, supported by the higher gold price assumption and mine optimization, including improved pit design.

Mineral Reserves increased 11%, supported by the higher gold price assumption and mine optimization, including improved pit design. Olympias: Mineral Reserves increased slightly beyond depletion, driven by the higher gold price assumption, updated resource modelling and improved concentrate marketing terms. Additional drilling allowed for refinements to the geologic model.

Mineral Reserves increased slightly beyond depletion, driven by the higher gold price assumption, updated resource modelling and improved concentrate marketing terms. Additional drilling allowed for refinements to the geologic model. Efemcukuru: Mineral Reserves decreased due to depletion, partially offset by the addition of Mineral Reserves from Kokarpinar 63.

Mineral Reserves decreased due to depletion, partially offset by the addition of Mineral Reserves from Kokarpinar 63. Skouries: Mineral Reserves increased slightly following minor design modifications.

Mineral Reserves increased slightly following minor design modifications. Perama Hill Oxides: Mineral Reserves decreased slightly due to block model changes and mine design updates.





The following table summarizes the period-over-period changes to the Company’s Mineral Reserves:

Gold Mineral Reserves 2024 2025 Change(1)

Change excluding depletion Contained Gold Oz (x 1,000) Lamaque Complex Triangle + Plug #4 658 743 85 284 Ormaque & Parallel 619 848 229 254 Lamaque Complex Total 1,277 1,591 314 538 Efemcukuru 678 630 (48) 44 Kisladag 3,559 3,946 414 674 Olympias 1,770 1,780 10 121 Perama Hill 997 912 (85) (85) Skouries 3,630 3,666 36 36 Total 11,911 12,525 642 1,328





NOTES: (1) The Company reports its MRMR as of September 30, 2025. As such, the change year over year is from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025. (2) Totals may not sum due to rounding.





Mineral Resources Update

Eldorado’s Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (“M&I Mineral Resources”) totalled 17.4 million ounces gold, as of September 30, 2025. The Company’s M&I Mineral Resources decreased 5% compared to the previous MRMR statement. The decrease was primarily driven from depletion at Kisladag and Perama Hill as a result of reclassification of a portion of the oxides to Inferred Mineral Resources.

Eldorado’s Inferred Mineral Resources totalled 8.2 million ounces as of September 30, 2025, reflecting a 21% increase from the previous MRMR statement. This increase was primarily driven by new Inferred Resources at Bonnefond located in the vicinity of the Lamaque Complex and at Perama Hill with the addition of resources in the sulfide zone.

Detailed MRMR disclosure tables are included at the end of this news release.

Lamaque Complex: The increase in total M&I Mineral Resources was primarily driven by conversion from Inferred Mineral Resources. Ormaque: M&I Mineral Resources increased through conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources decreased due to this conversion, partially offset by updated estimation parameters. Triangle: M&I Mineral Resources increased through expansion and conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources decreased as a result of this conversion.

The increase in total M&I Mineral Resources was primarily driven by conversion from Inferred Mineral Resources. Bonnefond: The increase in M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources reflects the addition of initial estimates for each category.

The increase in M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources reflects the addition of initial estimates for each category. Kisladag: The decrease in M&I Mineral Resources was primarily due to depletion, while Inferred Mineral Resources remained relatively unchanged period-over-period.

The decrease in M&I Mineral Resources was primarily due to depletion, while Inferred Mineral Resources remained relatively unchanged period-over-period. Efemcukuru: M&I Mineral Resources decreased due to depletion, partially offset by conversion from Inferred Mineral Resources. A slight increase in Inferred Mineral Resources reflects new depth extensions in the Kokarpinar zones.

M&I Mineral Resources decreased due to depletion, partially offset by conversion from Inferred Mineral Resources. A slight increase in Inferred Mineral Resources reflects new depth extensions in the Kokarpinar zones. Olympias: Both M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources increased, driven by the higher gold price assumption and improved resource modelling, partially offset by depletion.

Both M&I Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources increased, driven by the higher gold price assumption and improved resource modelling, partially offset by depletion. Skouries: M&I Mineral Resources decreased due to block model updates and reclassification to Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources also decreased from block model updates, partially offset by reclassification from M&I Mineral Resources.

M&I Mineral Resources decreased due to block model updates and reclassification to Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources also decreased from block model updates, partially offset by reclassification from M&I Mineral Resources. Perama Hill: Oxides: M&I Resources decreased due to reclassification to Inferred Mineral Resources, reflecting boundary limitations near the closest village. Sulfides : Initial Inferred Mineral Resources were declared for the sulfide zone.







The following table summarizes the period-over-period changes to the Company’s Mineral Resources:

Measured and Indicated Gold Mineral Resources(1) Inferred Gold Mineral Resources 2024(2) 2025 Change(3)

2024(2) 2025 Change(3) Contained Gold ounces (x 1,000) Contained Gold ounces (x 1,000) Lamaque Complex Triangle & Plug #4 1,424 1,524 100 1,731 1,398 (333) Ormaque & Parallel 748 1,153 405 837 602 (235 ) Lamaque Complex Total 2,172 2,677 505 2,568 2,000 (568) Bonnefond 0 74 74 0 423 423 Efemcukuru 1,155 1,074 (81) 168 178 10 Kisladag 5,816 5,359 (457) 100 91 (9) Olympias 2,663 2,677 14 457 714 257 Perama Hill – Oxide 1,374 908 (466) 59 392 333 Perama Hill – Sulfide 0 0 0 0 1,025 1,025 Perama South 0 0 0 728 728 0 Piavitsa 0 0 0 1,025 1,025 0 Sapes 0 0 0 820 820 0 Skouries 5,030 4,613 (417) 814 770 (44) Total 18,210 17,382 (902) 6,739 8,166 1,427





NOTES: (1) Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. (2) For comparative purposes, 2024 excludes the Mineral Resources at Certej which was sold in October 2025. (3) The Company Reports on its MRMR as of September 30, 2025. As such, the change year-over-year is from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025. (4) Totals may not sum due to rounding.





About Eldorado

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Eldorado Gold Mineral Reserves as of September 30, 2025

Project Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total Proven and Probable Gold Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Efemcukuru 929 4.04 120 3,361 4.72 510 4,290 4.57 630 Kisladag 175,742 0.65 3,645 18,702 0.50 301 194,444 0.63 3,946 Triangle, Plug #4 1,243 5.55 222 2,829 5.73 521 4,072 5.68 743 Ormaque, Parallel 42 12.49 17 2,759 9.37 831 2,801 9.41 848 Lamaque Complex 1,285 5.78 239 5,588 7.53 1,352 6,873 7.20 1,591 Olympias 3,791 7.38 899 5,400 5.07 881 9,191 6.02 1,780 Perama Hill 3,000 4.36 421 5,909 2.59 491 8,910 3.18 912 Skouries 72,536 0.85 1,992 75,465 0.69 1,674 148,001 0.77 3,666 TOTAL GOLD 257,283 0.88 7,316 114,425 1.42 5,209 371,708 1.05 12,525 Silver Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Efemcukuru 929 13.5 404 3361 11.1 1202 4,290 11.6 1606 Olympias 3,791 122 14,929 5,400 112 19,427 9,191 116 34,356 Perama Hill 3,000 3.88 374 5,909 4.78 909 8,910 4.48 1,283 TOTAL SILVER 7,720 63 15,707 14,670 46 21,538 22,391 52 37,245 Copper Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Skouries 72,536 0.51 366 75,465 0.50 375 148,001 0.50 741 TOTAL COPPER 72,536 0.51 366 75,465 0.50 375 148,001 0.50 741 Lead Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 3,791 3.9 149 5,400 3.9 211 9,191 3.9 360 TOTAL LEAD 3,791 3.9 149 5,400 3.9 211 9,191 3.9 360 Zinc Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 3,791 4.9 185 5,400 5.4 290 9,191 5.2 475 TOTAL ZINC 3,791 4.9 185 5,400 5.4 290 9,191 5.2 475





Eldorado Gold Mineral Reserves as of September 30, 2024

Project Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total Proven and Probable Gold Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Efemcukuru 985 5.13 162 3,436 4.67 515 4,421 4.77 678 Kisladag 151,878 0.68 3,296 15,688 0.52 263 167,566 0.66 3,559 Triangle, Parallel 1,357 5.70 249 1,956 6.50 409 3,313 6.19 658 Ormaque 3 7.76 1 2,661 7.22 618 2,664 7.22 619 Lamaque Complex 1,360 5.72 250 4,617 6.92 1,027 5,977 6.65 1,277 Olympias 3,411 7.90 868 5,930 4.70 903 9,341 5.89 1,770 Perama Hill 3,116 4.08 409 7,196 2.54 587 10,312 3.01 997 Skouries 73,101 0.87 2,053 74,015 0.66 1,576 147,116 0.77 3,630 TOTAL GOLD 233,851 0.94 7,038 110,882 1.37 4,871 344,733 1.07 11,911 Silver Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Efemcukuru 985 14.19 449 3436 11.29 1247 4,421 11.93 1696 Olympias 3,411 118 12,979 5,930 116 22,046 9,341 117 35,024 Perama Hill 3,116 4.02 403 7,196 5.37 1,241 10,312 4.96 1,644 TOTAL SILVER 7,512 57 13,831 16,562 46 24,534 24,074 50 38,364 Copper Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Skouries 73,101 0.52 381 74,015 0.49 359 147,116 0.50 740 TOTAL COPPER 73,101 0.52 381 74,015 0.49 359 147,116 0.50 740 Lead Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 3,411 3.7 128 5,930 4.2 250 9,341 4.0 378 TOTAL LEAD 3,411 3.7 128 5,930 4.2 250 9,341 4.0 378 Zinc Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 3,411 4.6 158 5,930 5.3 315 9,341 5.1 474 TOTAL ZINC 3,411 4.6 158 5,930 5.3 315 9,341 5.1 474





Eldorado Gold Mineral Resources as of September 30, 2025

Project Measured Resources Indicated Resources Total Measured and Indicated Inferred Resources Gold Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Efemcukuru 1,529 6.25 307 3,625 6.58 767 5,154 6.48 1,074 1,419 3.90 178 Kisladag 238,626 0.62 4,767 38,158 0.48 593 276,784 0.60 5,359 6,594 0.43 91 Triangle, Plug #4 2,129 6.57 450 4,955 6.74 1,074 7,084 6.69 1,524 6,043 7.20 1,398 Ormaque, Parallel 56 12.77 23 3650 9.63 1,130 3,706 9.68 1,153 2,044 9.16 602 Lamaque Complex 2,185 6.73 473 8,605 7.97 2,204 10,790 7.72 2,677 8,087 7.69 2,000 Bonnefond 0 0.00 0 514 4.48 74 514 4.48 74 2,699 4.87 423 Olympias 4,760 9.32 1,426 5,864 6.63 1,251 10,624 7.84 2,677 2,693 8.25 714 Perama Hill – Oxide 2,980 4.30 412 6,194 2.49 496 9,175 3.08 908 3,959 3.08 392 Perama Hill – Sulfide 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 13,002 2.45 1,025 Perama South 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 14,870 1.52 728 Piavitsa 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 6,613 4.82 1,025 Sapes 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 3,434 7.43 820 Skouries 89,669 0.82 2,378 117,662 0.59 2,235 207,331 0.69 4,613 58,294 0.41 770 TOTAL GOLD 339,749 0.89 9,763 180,623 1.31 7,618 520,372 1.04 17,382 121,665 2.09 8,166 Silver Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Efemcukuru 1,529 22 1,096 3,625 22 2,571 5,154 22 3,666 1,419 32 1,469 Olympias 4,760 152 23,251 5,864 140 26,478 10,624 146 49,728 2,693 143 12,355 Perama Hill – Oxide 2,980 4 372 6,194 5 929 9,175 4.4 1,302 3,959 10 1,297 Perama Hill – Sulfide 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13,002 12 4,851 Piavitsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6,613 54 11,389 Stratoni 0 0 0 1,391 152 6,785 1,391 152 6,785 1,807 166 9,672 TOTAL SILVER 9,269 83 24,719 17,075 67 36,763 26,344 73 61,481 29,494 43 41,034 Copper Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Perama Hill – Sulfide 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13,002 0.12 15 Skouries 89,669 0.49 443 117,662 0.46 546 207,331 0.48 989 58,294 0.40 233 TOTAL COPPER 89,669 0.49 443 117,662 0.46 546 207,331 0.48 989 58,294 0.40 233 Lead Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 4,760 4.9 233 5,864 4.8 284 10,624 4.9 517 2,693 4.7 127 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 1,391 6.0 84 1,391 6 84 1,807 6.9 124 TOTAL LEAD 4,760 4.89 233 7,255 5.1 368 12,015 5.0 601 4,500 5.6 251 Zinc Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 4,760 6.2 293 5,864 6.7 394 10,624 6.5 687 2,693 5.7 153 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 1,391 8.4 117 1,391 8.4 117 1,807 8.3 150 TOTAL ZINC 4,760 6.2 293 7,255 7.0 511 12,015 6.7 804 4,500 6.7 303





Eldorado Gold Mineral Resources as of September 30, 2024(1)

Project Measured Resources Indicated Resources Total Measured and Indicated Inferred Resources Gold Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au Tonnes Au Contained Au (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Efemcukuru 1,556 7.23 362 3,849 6.40 793 5,405 6.64 1,155 1,300 4.02 168 Kisladag 260,131 0.61 5,129 42,358 0.50 687 302,489 0.59 5,816 6,656 0.47 100 Triangle, Plug #4, Parallel 2,269 6.55 477 4,367 6.74 947 6,636 6.67 1,424 8,188 6.58 1,731 Ormaque 3 7.76 1 1414 16.44 747 1,417 16.41 748 1,750 14.87 837 Lamaque Complex 2,272 6.55 478 5,781 9.12 1,694 8,053 8.39 2,172 9,938 8.04 2,568 Olympias 4,200 9.71 1,311 6,966 6.04 1,352 11,166 7.42 2,663 2,081 6.82 457 Perama Hill 3,093 4.15 412 10,973 2.73 962 14,066 3.04 1,374 1,136 1.63 59 Perama South 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 14,870 1.52 728 Piavitsa 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 6,613 4.82 1,025 Sapes 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 3,434 7.43 820 Skouries 90,714 0.85 2,479 149,260 0.53 2,551 239,974 0.65 5,030 67,657 0.37 814 TOTAL GOLD 361,966 0.87 10,171 219,187 1.14 8,039 581,153 0.97 18,210 113,685 1.84 6,739 Silver Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag Tonnes Ag Contained Ag (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Efemcukuru 1,556 22 1,091 3,849 22 2,663 5,405 22 3,754 1,300 31 1,303 Olympias 4,200 147 19,846 6,966 139 31,119 11,166 142 50,965 2,081 135 9,028 Perama Hill 3,093 4 415 10,973 7 2,579 14,066 7 2,994 1,136 2 83 Piavitsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6,613 54 11,389 Stratoni 0 0 0 1,391 152 6,785 1,391 152 6,785 1,807 166 9,672 TOTAL SILVER 8,849 75 21,352 23,179 58 43,146 32,028 63 64,498 12,937 76 31,475 Copper Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu Tonnes Cu Contained Cu (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Skouries 90,714 0.51 466 149,260 0.44 652 239,974 0.47 1,118 67,657 0.40 267 TOTAL COPPER 90,714 0.51 466 149,260 0.44 652 239,974 0.47 1,118 67,657 0.40 267 Lead Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb Tonnes Pb Contained Pb (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 4,200 4.7 197 6,966 5.0 350 11,166 4.9 547 2,081 5.0 105 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 1,391 6.0 84 1,391 6 84 1,807 6.9 124 TOTAL LEAD 4,200 4.69 197 8,357 5.2 434 12,557 5.0 631 3,888 5.9 229 Zinc Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn Tonnes Zn Contained Zn (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 4,200 5.9 247 6,966 6.5 451 11,166 6.3 698 2,081 5.9 123 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 1,391 8.4 117 1,391 8.4 117 1,807 8.3 150 TOTAL ZINC 4,200 5.9 247 8,357 6.8 568 12,557 6.5 815 3,888 7.0 273





Notes: 1) Certej was removed from the 2024 Mineral Resources for comparison purposes following the sale of the Company’s Romanian assets in October 2025





ADVISORIES AND DETAILED NOTES ON MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES

General

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are as of September 30, 2025

The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources were classified using logic consistent with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves (2014) incorporated, by reference, into National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Sample preparation, analytical techniques, laboratories used, and quality assurance and quality control protocols used during exploration drilling programs are done consistently with industry standards and independent certified assay labs are used.

Mineral Reserves are included in the Mineral Resources.

The Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are disclosed on a total project basis.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. With respect to “Inferred Mineral Resources”, there is a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of a “Measured Mineral Resource”, “Indicated Mineral Resource” or “Inferred Mineral Resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

Additional information on the Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Olympias, Skouries and Lamaque mineral properties mentioned in this news release (all of which are considered to be material mineral properties to the Company) are contained in Eldorado’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the following technical reports for each of those properties, all of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov:

Amended Technical report entitled “Technical Report, for the Lamaque Complex, Quebec, Canada’” with an effective date of December 31, 2024.

Technical report entitled “Technical Report, Olympias Mine, Greece” with an effective date of December 31, 2023.

Technical report entitled "Technical Report, Efemcukuru Gold Mine, Turkiye” with an effective date of December 31, 2023.

Technical report entitled “Technical Report, Skouries Project, Greece” with an effective date of January 22, 2022.

Technical report entitled "Technical Report, Kisladag Gold Mine, Turkiye” with an effective date of January 17, 2020.





Qualified Persons

Simon Hille, FAusIMM, Executive Vice President, Operations and Technical Services, is the “qualified person” under NI 43-101 responsible for preparing and supervising the preparation of the scientific or technical information contained in this news release and verifying the technical data disclosed in this document relating to our operating mines and development projects, unless otherwise noted. Additional qualified persons have approved disclosures for specific properties as detailed in “Mineral Reserve Notes” and “Mineral Resource Notes” below. Jessy Thelland, géo (OGQ No. 758), Director Technical Services Lamaque, a member in good standing of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, is the qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 responsible for, and has verified and approved, the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release for the Quebec projects.

Cautionary Note to US Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources

There are differences between the standards and terms used for reporting mineral reserves and resources in Canada, and in the United States pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”). The terms Mineral Resource, Measured Mineral Resource, Indicated Mineral Resource and Inferred Mineral Resource are defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources adopted by the CIM Council, and must be disclosed according to Canadian securities regulations.

These standards differ from the requirements of the SEC applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Accordingly, information contained in this news release with respect to mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the SEC’s reporting and disclosure requirements.

Mineral Reserve Notes

Eldorado reports Mineral Reserves in accordance with CIM Definition Standards. Mineral Reserves for the operating sites (Efemcukuru, Kisladag, Olympias, and within the Lamaque Complex – Ormaque, Triangle, Parallel and Plug #4) and the Skouries and Perama Hill projects were determined using a long-term gold price of $1,700/oz. A reserve test is undertaken every year to confirm future undiscounted cash flow from the reserve mine plan is positive.

Long-Term Metal Price Assumptions – Mineral Reserves 2024 2025 Gold price ($ per ounce) 1,450(1) 1,700 Silver price ($ per ounce) 19.00 20.00 Copper price ($ per pound) 2.75 3.50 Copper price ($ per tonne) 6,061 7,714 Lead price ($ per tonne) 2,000 2,000 Zinc price ($ per tonne) 2,500 2,500





(1) Skouries and Perama Hill used a $1,300 Au price for Mineral Reserves based on the timing of the last detailed study on each project. As both project studies have advanced with updated operating cost estimates, the same Au Reserve Price is used across the entire portfolio for 2025.





Cut-off Grades/Values – Mineral Reserves 2024 2025 Efemcukuru $130.05/t NSR (long hole stoping), $136.10/t NSR (drift and fill) $145.36/t NSR (long hole stoping), $151.76/t NSR (drift and fill) Kisladag 0.179 g/t Au Recoverable 0.1575 g/t Au Recoverable Lamaque Complex 4.99 g/t Au (long hole stoping), 5.67 g/t Au (drift and fill) 4.19 g/t Au (long hole stoping), 4.54 g/t Au (drift and fill) Olympias $216.79/t NSR $223.40/t NSR Perama Hill 0.81 g/t Au 0.85 g/t Au Skouries $10.60/t NSR (open pit), $33.33/t NSR (underground) $15.00/t NSR (open pit), $40.00/t NSR (underground)



Qualified Persons

The following persons, all of whom are qualified persons under NI 43-101, have approved the disclosure related to the Mineral Reserves for the projects noted below contained within this release:

Asset Mining Type(s) Qualified Person Company Lamaque Complex: Triangle, Plug #4 Underground Jessy Thelland, géo (OGQ No. 758), Technical Services Director Lamaque Eldorado Gold Lamaque Complex: Ormaque, Parallel Underground Phillippe Groleau, Eng, (OIQ No. 5032770), Senior Strategic Planner Eldorado Gold Kisladag Open Pit Raj Priyadarshi, P.Eng., Manager, Open Pit Mine Planning Eldorado Gold Efemcukuru Underground Mike Tsafaras, P.Eng., Director, Mine Planning Eldorado Gold Olympias Underground Filip Medinac, P.Eng., Technical Services Manager, Olympias Eldorado Gold Skouries Open Pit and Underground Mike Tsafaras, P.Eng., Director, Mine Planning Eldorado Gold Perama Hill Open Pit Mike Tsafaras, P.Eng., Director, Mine Planning Eldorado Gold



Mineral Resource Notes

Eldorado reports Mineral Resources in accordance with CIM Definition Standards. All Mineral Resources are assessed for reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE). The Resource cut-off grades or values (e.g. gold equivalent) are determined using a long-term gold price ($2,100/oz) and modifying factors derived in the resource to reserve conversion process (or by comparison to similar projects for our resource-only properties). These values are then used to create constraining volumes that provide limits to the reported Resources. Resource grades are reported undiluted from within the constraining volumes that satisfy RPEEE.

Open Pit Resources used pit shells created with the long-term gold price to constrain reportable model blocks. Underground Resources were constrained by volumes whose design was guided by a combination of the reporting cut-off grade or value, contiguous areas of mineralization and mineability. Eldorado’s Mineral Resources are inclusive of Reserves.

Long-Term Metal Price Assumptions – Mineral Resources 2024 2025 Gold price ($ per ounce) 1,800 2,100 Silver price ($ per ounce) 24.00 24.00 Copper price ($ per pound) 3.25 4.15 Copper price ($ per tonne) 7,163 9,147 Lead price ($ per tonne) 2,200 2,200 Zinc price ($ per tonne) 2,800 2,800



Mineral Resource Reporting and demonstration of Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction:

The Mineral Resources used a long term look gold metal price of $2,100/oz for the determination of resource cut-off grades or values. This guided execution of the next step where constraining surfaces or volumes were created to control resource reporting Only material internal to these volumes were eligible for reporting. Projects with both open pit and underground Resources have the open pit Resources constrained by an open pit/underground economic crossover surface, and underground Resources constrained by a reporting shape.

Cut-off Grades/Values

Mineral Resources 2024 2025 Bonnefond – 3.0 g/t Au Efemcukuru 2.5 g/t Au(1) $104.50/t NSR Kisladag 0.27 g/t Au (in-situ) 0.13 g/t Au recoverable Lamaque Complex Triangle, Plug #4, Parallel, Ormaque: 3.5 g/t Au Longhole : 3.40 g/t,

Drift-and-fill (Ormaque): 3.67 g/t Au Olympias $115/t NSR $105.50/t NSR Perama Hill – Oxide & Sulfide 0.50 g/t Au 0.71 g/t Au Perama South 0.50 g/t Au 0.50 g/t Au Piavitsa 4.0 g/t Au 4.0 g/t Au Sapes 2.5 g/t Au (underground), 1.0 g/t Au (open pit) 2.5 g/t Au (underground), 1.0 g/t Au (open pit) Skouries 0.30 g/t Au Equivalent grade (open pit), 0.70 g/t Au Equivalent grade (underground); Au Equivalent (g/t) = (Au g/t + 1.25*Cu%) Open Pit : $15/t NSR

Underground : $40/t NSR Stratoni $200/t NSR, based on Zn Equivalent grade of 10% $200/t NSR, based on Zn Equivalent grade of 10%





(2) Mineralized shapes based on RPEEE identified based on 2.5 g/t Au COG; within shapes material below incremental COG of 1.0 g/t have been excluded; grades are diluted by must-take material between 1.0 and 2.5 g/t Au





Qualified Persons

The following persons, all of whom are qualified persons under NI 43-101, have approved the disclosure related to the Mineral Resources for the projects noted below contained within this release:

Asset Mining Type(s) Qualified Person Company Lamaque Complex: Triangle, Plug #4, Ormaque, Parallel Underground Jessy Thelland, géo (OGQ No. 758), Technical Services Director, Lamaque Eldorado Gold Bonnefond Underground Karine Brousseau, Eng. (OIQ No. 121871), Senior Manager, Resource Geology Eldorado Gold Kisladag Open Pit Karine Brousseau, Eng. (OIQ No. 121871), Senior Manager, Resource Geology Eldorado Gold Efemcukuru Underground Karine Brousseau, Eng. (OIQ No. 121871), Senior Manager, Resource Geology Eldorado Gold Olympias Underground Karine Brousseau, Eng. (OIQ No. 121871), Senior Manager, Resource Geology Eldorado Gold Skouries Open Pit Sean McKinley, P.Geo., Manager, Mine Geology & Advanced Projects Eldorado Gold Skouries Underground Sean McKinley, P.Geo., Manager, Mine Geology & Advanced Projects Eldorado Gold Perama Hill Open Pit Karine Brousseau, Eng. (OIQ No. 121871), Senior Manager, Resource Geology Eldorado Gold Perama South Open Pit Karine Brousseau, Eng. (OIQ No. 121871), Senior Manager, Resource Geology Eldorado Gold Piavitsa Underground Sean McKinley, P.Geo., Manager, Mine Geology & Advanced Projects Eldorado Gold Sapes Underground & Open Pit Sean McKinley, P.Geo., Manager, Mine Geology & Advanced Projects Eldorado Gold Stratoni Underground Sean McKinley, P.Geo., Manager, Mine Geology & Advanced Projects Eldorado Gold



