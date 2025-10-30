Eldorado Gold Reports Solid Q3 2025 Financial and Operational Results; Skouries On Track for Q1 2026

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO) (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2025. For further information, please see the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company’s profile.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Operations

Gold production: 115,190 ounces benefitting from higher production at the Lamaque Complex as a result of accelerated processing of the remaining portion of the second bulk sample at Ormaque, offset by lower than expected production at Olympias as a result of continued challenges in the flotation circuit.

115,190 ounces benefitting from higher production at the Lamaque Complex as a result of accelerated processing of the remaining portion of the second bulk sample at Ormaque, offset by lower than expected production at Olympias as a result of continued challenges in the flotation circuit. Gold sales : 116,529 ounces at an average realized gold price per ounce sold 1 of $3,527.

: 116,529 ounces at an average realized gold price per ounce sold of $3,527. Production costs: $164.1 million in Q3 2025.

$164.1 million in Q3 2025. Total cash costs 1 : $1,195 per ounce sold in Q3 2025.

: $1,195 per ounce sold in Q3 2025. All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") 1 : $1,679 per ounce sold in Q3 2025.

: $1,679 per ounce sold in Q3 2025. Total capital expenditures: $255.6 million, including $137.7 million of project capital1 invested at Skouries, with activity focused on major earthworks and infrastructure construction and additionally $17.7 million of accelerated operational capital. Growth capital at the operating mines totalled $57.7 million and was primarily related to Kisladag for continued waste stripping, construction of the North Heap Leach Pad and related infrastructure and at the Lamaque Complex for the development of Ormaque.

Financial

Revenue : $434.7 million in Q3 2025.

: $434.7 million in Q3 2025. Net cash generated from operating activities from continuing operations: $170.2 million in Q3 2025.

$170.2 million in Q3 2025. Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 1 : $183.5 million in Q3 2025.

$183.5 million in Q3 2025. Cash and cash equivalents: $1,043.9 million, as at September 30, 2025. Cash increased by $187.1 million compared to Q4 2024, primarily as a result of the higher gold price, the sale of G Mining Ventures shares in Q1 2025, the receipt of deferred consideration from G Mining Ventures in Q3 2025 (related to the 2021 sale of the Tocantinzinho Project), and unspent Term Facility 2 drawdowns. This was partially offset by higher production costs, higher growth capital investment and share buybacks.

$1,043.9 million, as at September 30, 2025. Cash increased by $187.1 million compared to Q4 2024, primarily as a result of the higher gold price, the sale of G Mining Ventures shares in Q1 2025, the receipt of deferred consideration from G Mining Ventures in Q3 2025 (related to the 2021 sale of the Tocantinzinho Project), and unspent Term Facility drawdowns. This was partially offset by higher production costs, higher growth capital investment and share buybacks. Net earnings attributable to shareholders from continuing operations: $56.5 million, or $0.28 per share, which includes $39.4 million of realized derivative losses on gold collars that were entered into in May 2023.

$56.5 million, or $0.28 per share, which includes $39.4 million of realized derivative losses on gold collars that were entered into in May 2023. Adjusted net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") 1 : $196.3 million in Q3 2025.

$196.3 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted net earnings 3 : $82.3 million or $0.41 per share in Q3 2025. Adjustments in Q3 2025 include a $22.2 million unrealized loss on derivative instruments, primarily from gold commodity swaps related to the Term Facility and a $3.7 million loss on foreign exchange due to the translation of deferred tax balances.

$82.3 million or $0.41 per share in Q3 2025. Adjustments in Q3 2025 include a $22.2 million unrealized loss on derivative instruments, primarily from gold commodity swaps related to the Term Facility and a $3.7 million loss on foreign exchange due to the translation of deferred tax balances. Free cash flow 3 : Negative $87.4 million in Q3 2025 primarily due to continued investment in growth capital, partially offset by strong cash generated from operating activities. Free cash flow excluding capital expenditures at Skouries was $76.9 million.

Negative $87.4 million in Q3 2025 primarily due to continued investment in growth capital, partially offset by strong cash generated from operating activities. Free cash flow excluding capital expenditures at Skouries was $76.9 million. Skouries Project Term Facility: Drawdowns on the Term Facility year to date as at September 30, 2025 totalled €238.8 million ($278.5 million).



Production and Cost Outlook

Based on year to date production through the third quarter, we are tightening our 2025 annual gold production guidance to between 470,000 to 490,000 ounces. We have revised upward our consolidated guidance for total cash costs and AISC to between $1,175 to $1,250 and $1,600 to $1,675 per ounce sold, respectively. These increases were primarily driven by: Record high gold prices and recently enacted higher royalty rates in Turkiye driving higher royalty expense Lower than expected performance at Olympias resulting in lower by-product sales, higher processing costs, with production expected at the lower end of the guidance range

Additionally, we also expect sustaining capital expenditures to be at the top end of our $145 to $170 million guidance range. In line with previous 2025 guidance, operations growth capital is expected to total $245 to $270 million.

At Skouries, the project capital for 2025 has been revised upward to $440 to $470 million reflecting the acceleration of work across several non-critical path areas and proactive de-risking efforts. The estimated project capital remains unchanged at $1.06 billion. The accelerated operational capital remains on track and is expected to be between $80 and $100 million.



Corporate

Appointed Christian Milau as President

Board Transition: John Webster to step down and Samantha Espley appointed to the Board

“Driven by sustained high gold prices, we delivered a strong financial performance during this quarter, generating $76.9 million in free cash flow, excluding our investment in Skouries," said George Burns, Chief Executive Officer. "We advanced development at Ormaque and successfully completed processing of the second bulk ore sample. The Olympias expansion to 650,000 tonnes per annum remains on track, while at Kisladag, we are moving forward with whole ore agglomeration as part of our growth initiatives. These projects along with other ongoing efforts across our portfolio are key near-term drivers to our strategy for long-term value creation, supporting increased production, lower costs and enhanced profitability.

"The Skouries Project marked a significant milestone this week with the successful execution of the first underground test stope blast, reinforcing its steady progress. In the open pit, four crews are now operational, and we are transitioning to a rotation running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Ore stockpiling is well underway in preparation for the project's commissioning phase, with first concentrate production expected toward the end of Q1 2026. We continue to de-risk key areas ahead of schedule and have initiated early pre-operational testing and operational readiness activities across various areas at site. Our focus remains on safety and disciplined execution through the final phases of mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation as we continue to maintain the project schedule and budget.

"Our continued share buybacks, totaling approximately $78.8 million this quarter, underscore our disciplined approach to capital allocation and confidence in our long-term growth. With robust gold prices and a strong balance sheet, we’re committed to returning capital to shareholders while advancing our strategic priorities."

Board Succession

Eldorado also announces today, as part of its ongoing succession planning, the appointment of Samantha Espley to its Board of Directors as of October 1, 2025 and the resignation of John Webster, effective November 1, 2025.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank John Webster, who is stepping down from the Board,” said Steve Reid, Board Chair of Eldorado Gold. During his nearly 11 years of service, John made significant contributions across several key Board committees, most notably as Chair of the Audit Committee. His strategic insight, sound judgment, and steady leadership throughout a period of substantial growth and transformation have been invaluable to both the Board and Eldorado’s leadership team. We are sincerely grateful for his dedication and lasting impact.”

“In addition, we are pleased to welcome Samantha Espley to the Board. With more than 35 years of leadership in the mining and resource sector, including senior roles with Vale Base Metals and Glencore, Samantha brings exceptional technical expertise, board experience, and a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Her distinguished career and numerous honours reflect her deep contributions to the industry and to advancing excellence in engineering and mining. We look forward to her insight and leadership as part of the Board,” said Steve Reid.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

During the third quarter, Eldorado repurchased 2,984,649 common shares and cancelled 2,754,208 common shares under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) at an average price of $26.40 (C$36.52) per share for a total of approximately $78.8 million (C$109.0 million).

Skouries Highlights

The Skouries Project, part of the Kassandra Mines complex, is located within the Halkidiki Peninsula of Northern Greece and is a copper-gold porphyry project. In January 2022, Eldorado published the results of the Skouries Project Feasibility Study with a 20-year mine life and expected average annual production of 140,000 ounces of gold and 67 million pounds of copper.

Capital Estimate and Schedule

In Q1 2025, the capital cost estimate for Skouries was revised to $1.06 billion, with an additional $154 million in accelerated operational capital prior to commercial production, announced in a news release dated February 5, 2025. The project remains fully funded through equity and project financing. The Commercial Loan Facility and the RRF Facility totalling €680.4 million ($798.9 million) are now fully drawn.

First production of the copper-gold concentrate is expected toward the end of Q1 2026 and commercial production is expected in mid-2026, with 2026 gold production projected to be between 135,000 and 155,000 ounces and copper production projected to be between 45 and 60 million pounds.

Project capital totalled $137.7 million in Q3 2025 and $338.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Accelerated operational capital was $17.7 million in Q3 2025 and $51.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, cumulative project capital invested towards Phase 2 of construction totalled $843.4 million4 and the cumulative accelerated operational capital totalled $58.2 million.

In 2025, the project capital spend has been revised upward to $440 to $470 million reflecting the acceleration of work across several non-critical path areas and proactive de-risking efforts. The accelerated operational capital remains on track and is expected to be between $80 and $100 million.

Construction Activities

As at September 30, 2025 overall project progress was 73% complete for Phase 2 of construction, and 86% when including the first phase of construction.

Filtered Tailings Plant

Work continues to progress on the filtered tailings plant, which remains on the critical path. The filtered tailings building structural steel installation was 80% complete at the end of the quarter and approximately 92% at the end of October. Mechanical work progressed with the assembly of the filter presses with four complete at quarter end and the remaining two on plan for completion in November.

The compressor building steel structure assembly reached 78% complete over the quarter and approximately 98% at the end of October. Mechanical installations are advancing with the installation of all six compressors and air receivers installed.

The filter plant tank farm construction has progressed with all five tanks assembled and water tested with internal coating work now in progress.

Primary Crusher

Progress continues on the construction of the crusher building structure. The concrete has advanced to the final elevation above the foundation with the final wall lifts advancing. The primary crusher is assembled in position and work is underway on cable tray and internal structural steel stairways and platforms. Conveyor foundations between the primary crusher and process plant, inclusive of the coarse ore stockpile are complete. The stockpile dome foundation is expected to be complete in November, and pre-assembly of the stockpile dome has commenced. Conveyor pre-assembly is advancing and conveyor support steel installation is underway. The first of the three reclaim feeders and associated chute work has been installed and pre-assembly continues on the remaining two reclaim feeders.

Process Plant

Work in the process plant continues to expand to additional work fronts for cable tray, cable, piping and mechanical installations. The final building foundations for support infrastructure were completed in early October. Structural, mechanical, piping and electrical installations continue in the support infrastructure areas.

Work continues on the support infrastructure with the process plant substation electrical installations underway. The lime plant, flotation blowers, compressors and guar areas are all in various stages of mechanical, piping and electrical installations. The control building structure is complete and electrical installation work is underway on the first two levels.

Pre-commissioning of the concentrate filter presses has been completed along with all water testing in the flotation cells and tanks. Preparations are underway to start pre-commissioning of the pebble crusher with the addition of first fills and punch listing construction completion items. Piping and cable installations continued to ramp up over the quarter with a focus on flotation, grinding and utilities such as process water and fire water.

Thickeners

Construction of the three tailings thickeners progressed on plan during the quarter. Water testing of the first two thickeners has been completed, and piping installations have commenced as the pipe rack installations are completed. Work is advancing on the associated infrastructure with the pumphouse building piping and electrical work underway, and tank installations in the flocculant building. The thickeners secondary substation building is in the final interior finishing stage with electrical installations planned to start in Q4 2025.

Integrated Extractive Waste Management Facility

During the quarter, foundation preparation for the Karatzas Lakkos (KL) embankment continued, with notable commencement of the placement of the under-drainage layer in the center of the valley. At water management pond 2, liner placement preparation, consisting of shotcrete and geofabric placement commenced to enable the installation of the high-density polyethylene liner during Q4 2025.

Construction of the low-grade ore stockpile (lower part) started in the quarter. This area is important to the sequence of the KL embankment, which will be constructed over the lower part of the low-grade ore stockpile. The construction water management system has been upgraded significantly. The installed diversions, sumps (15), pumps and pipes are intended to mitigate water run-off from impacting construction progress.

Underground Development

Underground access development rates continued to accelerate during the quarter and are currently achieving approximately 400 metres per month. At the end of the quarter, the test stope drilling and the two raise-bore slots were completed, and the first test stope blast was successfully executed at the end of October.

Engineering, Procurement, and Operational Readiness

Engineering

Engineering works are substantially complete. The focus recently has been on closing out the remaining engineering activities and providing technical clarifications when required to support construction.

Procurement

All major procurement is complete. The focus continues on managing and expediting deliveries to support construction and the close-out of completed purchase orders.

Operations including Operational Readiness

The open pit mine has ramped up operations and at the end of Q3 2025 was operating with three (of four) crews. At the end of Q3 there was approximately 349,000 tonnes of open pit and underground ore on stockpile, containing approximately 9,800 oz of gold and 2.7 million pounds of copper. Grade control drilling covering 75% of the Phase 1 open pit has been completed. Operational readiness efforts are ongoing in Safety, Asset Management, Processing, and Supply Chain areas. Middle management for key positions in open pit mining and mobile maintenance have been recruited and onboarded with supervisory capacity bolstered in Q3 2025.

Workforce

As at September 30, 2025, there were approximately 2,000 personnel working on site, including 390 Skouries employees of which 236 were Skouries operational personnel.

Skouries Multimedia

A progress update video can be found here: https://youtu.be/waouAaGe0kY

To view a time lapse of the filtered tailing plant installation, please visit: https://youtu.be/30VNjFdE7A8

Photos of the construction progress at Skouries can be viewed and downloaded via this link:

https://eldoradogold.getbynder.com/web/986401909b13dafe/q3-2025-skouries-project-progress/





Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

3 months ended September 30, 9 months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $434.7 $331.8 $1,241.7 $886.9 Gold produced (oz) 115,190 125,195 364,852 364,625 Gold sold (oz) 116,529 123,828 364,281 361,062 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)(2) $3,527 $2,492 $3,245 $2,309 Production costs 164.1 141.2 474.6 392.0 Total cash costs ($/oz sold)(2,3) 1,195 953 1,134 939 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold)(2,3) 1,679 1,335 1,583 1,310 Net earnings for the period(1) 56.0 95.0 266.4 184.1 Net earnings per share – basic ($/share)(1) 0.28 0.46 1.31 0.90 Net earnings per share – diluted ($/share)(1) 0.27 0.46 1.29 0.90 Net earnings for the period continuing operations(1,4) 56.5 101.1 267.5 192.7 Net earnings per share continuing operations – basic ($/share)(1,4) 0.28 0.49 1.31 0.95 Net earnings per share continuing operations – diluted ($/share)(1,4) 0.28 0.49 1.30 0.94 Adjusted net earnings continuing operations(1,2,4) 82.3 71.0 228.8 192.9 Adjusted net earnings per share continuing operations - basic

($/share)(1,2,4) 0.41 0.35 1.12 0.95 Net cash generated from operating activities(4) 170.2 180.9 458.8 388.4 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital(2,4) 183.5 166.5 522.0 407.0 Free cash flow(2,4) (87.4 ) (4.8 ) (178.4 ) (67.8 ) Free cash flow excluding Skouries(2,4) 76.9 98.3 206.3 165.8 Cash and cash equivalents(4) 1,043.9 676.6 1,043.9 676.6 Total assets 6,485.4 5,565.1 6,485.4 5,565.1 Debt 1,258.5 849.2 1,258.5 849.2





(1) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (2) These financial measures or ratios are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. See the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' of our MD&A for explanations and discussions of these non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. (3) Revenues from silver, lead and zinc sales are off-set against total cash costs. (4) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania segment.



Total revenue increased to $434.7 million in Q3 2025 from $331.8 million in Q3 2024 and to $1,241.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from $886.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increases in both three and nine-month periods were primarily due to the higher average realized gold price.

Production costs increased to $164.1 million in Q3 2025 from $141.2 million in Q3 2024 and to $474.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $392.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Increases in both periods were driven by increases in royalties, accounting for approximately 30% of the increase to production costs. The remainder relates primarily to rising labour costs in Turkiye where cost inflation continues to outpace the devaluation of local currency, as well as at Lamaque, where additional costs were incurred in labour and contractors due to the deepening of the production centre of the Triangle Mine, which results in increased haulage distance, equipment and personnel requirements.

Production costs include royalty expense, which increased to $28.8 million in Q3 2025 from $21.0 million in Q3 2024 and increased to $79.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $53.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. In Turkiye, royalties are calculated on revenue less certain costs associated with ore haulage, mineral processing and related depreciation, on the basis of a sliding scale according to the average London Metal Exchange gold price during the calendar year. Effective July 24, 2025, amendments to Turkish Mining Law were enacted, which included changes to the base rate table for state royalties on gold metal sales. The price-linked sliding scale of royalty rates has broadened with increasing rate bands, with the highest band at a maximum gold price of $5,101/oz, an expansion from the previous maximum of $2,101/oz. In Greece, royalties are paid on revenue and calculated on a sliding scale tied to international gold and base metal prices and the EUR/USD exchange rate.

Total cash costs5 averaged $1,195 per ounce sold in Q3 2025, an increase from $953 in Q3 2024, and $1,134 in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $939 in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increases in both the three and nine-month periods were primarily due to higher royalty expense and higher unit costs. The increase in Q3 2025 was also the result of lower ounces sold.

AISC per ounce sold5 averaged $1,679 in Q3 2025, an increase from $1,335 in Q3 2024, and $1,583 in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $1,310 in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with the increases in both the three and nine-month periods due to higher total cash costs combined with higher sustaining capital expenditures.

Eldorado reported net earnings attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of $56.5 million ($0.28 earnings per share) in Q3 2025 compared to net earnings of $101.1 million ($0.49 earnings per share) in Q3 2024 and net earnings of $267.5 million ($1.31 earnings per share) in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to net earnings of $192.7 million ($0.95 earnings per share) in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in net earnings in the three months ended was primarily due to a one-time $60.0 million gain on deferred consideration recognized in Q3 2024, despite higher earnings from operations. The increase in net earnings in the nine months ended is due to higher earnings from operations from higher average realized gold prices, partially offset by higher production costs. Earnings from both periods in 2025 were lowered by losses on derivative instruments.

Adjusted net earnings5 was $82.3 million ($0.41 adjusted earnings per share) in Q3 2025 compared to adjusted net earnings of $71.0 million ($0.35 adjusted earnings per share) in Q3 2024. Adjustments in Q3 2025 include a $22.2 million unrealized loss on derivative instruments, primarily from gold commodity swaps related to the Term Facility and a $3.7 million loss on foreign exchange due to the translation of deferred tax balances. Adjustments of non-recurring items in Q3 2024, among other things, included a $50.1 million gain on deferred consideration net of tax, and $33.1 million unrealized loss on derivative instruments.

Adjusted net earnings5 was $228.8 million ($1.12 adjusted earnings per share) in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to adjusted net earnings of $192.9 million ($0.95 adjusted earnings per share) in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Adjustments of non-recurring items in the nine months ended 2025, among other things, include a $73.5 million recovery on one-time recognition of a deferred tax asset, a $66.8 million unrealized loss on derivative instruments, and a $22.6 million gain on foreign exchange due to the translation of deferred tax balances. Adjustments of non-recurring items in the nine months ended 2024, among other things, included a $50.1 million gain on deferred consideration net of tax, and $61.9 million unrealized loss on derivative instruments.

Quarterly Operations Update

3 months ended September 30, 9 months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Consolidated Ounces produced 115,190 125,195 364,852 364,625 Ounces sold 116,529 123,828 364,281 361,062 Production costs $164.1 $141.2 $474.6 $392.0 Total cash costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $1,195 $953 $1,134 $939 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $1,679 $1,335 $1,583 $1,310 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) $38.3 $33.3 $115.2 $93.2 Kisladag Ounces produced 37,184 41,084 127,561 117,597 Ounces sold 37,300 40,724 126,928 117,068 Production costs $50.1 $37.3 $150.3 $106.5 Total cash costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $1,309 $899 $1,152 $889 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $1,545 $1,028 $1,324 $1,002 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) $7.3 $3.7 $16.0 $8.9 Lamaque Ounces produced 46,823 43,106 137,901 132,796 Ounces sold 46,013 44,531 137,665 132,776 Production costs $36.0 $32.8 $107.9 $101.6 Total cash costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $767 $728 $772 $755 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $1,199 $1,189 $1,270 $1,228 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) $19.2 $20.0 $67.3 $61.1 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 17,586 19,794 57,986 60,692 Ounces sold 20,031 19,741 58,600 60,817 Production costs $32.3 $26.4 $85.5 $73.0 Total cash costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $1,522 $1,325 $1,405 $1,185 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $1,791 $1,578 $1,674 $1,336 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) $4.9 $4.7 $14.3 $10.7 Olympias Ounces produced 13,597 21,211 41,404 53,540 Ounces sold 13,185 18,833 41,088 50,401 Production costs $45.8 $44.7 $130.9 $110.9 Total cash costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $1,869 $1,210 $1,910 $1,241 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold)(1,2) $2,421 $1,513 $2,367 $1,520 Sustaining capital expenditures(2) $6.9 $4.9 $17.6 $12.5





(1) Revenues from silver, lead and zinc sales are off-set against total cash costs. (2) These financial measures or ratios are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. See the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' of our MD&A for explanations and discussions of these non-IFRS financial measures or ratios.



Kisladag

Kisladag produced 37,184 ounces of gold in Q3 2025, a 9% decrease from 41,084 ounces in Q3 2024. The decrease was primarily due to less tonnes placed on the pad and lower grades stacked during prior periods in 2025 compared to 2024, as well as the placement of ore on a test pad for the whole ore agglomeration project in the quarter. Lower tonnes were mined in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024 primarily due to lower than planned equipment availability and short-term resequencing of the mine plan. Combined with lower grades of 0.70 grams per tonne in Q3 2025 from 0.86 grams per tonne in Q3 2024, this resulted in lower recoverable ounces stacked in the quarter.

Revenue increased to $130.5 million in Q3 2025 from $102.2 million in Q3 2024, reflecting the higher average realized gold price which was partly offset by an 8% decrease in gold ounces sold.

Production costs increased to $50.1 million in Q3 2025 from $37.3 million in Q3 2024, primarily due to higher royalty expense from higher average realized gold prices, increased royalty rates effective in Q3 2025, rising labour costs and costs of local services which were mainly driven by inflation exceeding the devaluation of local currency. Higher production costs combined with lower ounces sold resulted in total cash costs per ounce increasing to $1,309 in Q3 2025 from $899 in Q3 2024.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,545 in Q3 2025 from $1,028 in Q3 2024, primarily due to lower volumes sold, increases in total cash costs and higher sustaining capital expenditures.

Sustaining capital expenditures were $7.3 million in Q3 2025 and $16.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which primarily included equipment rebuilds and heap leach pad interlifts. Growth capital investment of $27.1 million and $70.1 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily for waste stripping and associated equipment costs to support mine life and continued construction of the second phase of the North Heap Leach Pad.

Following a comprehensive technical and economic assessment, with a focus on capital discipline, whole ore agglomeration was decoupled from additional screening for the high pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR"). This allows for the full implementation of the whole ore agglomeration circuit, which is being advanced. The investment is expected to be approximately $35 million, and is expected to enhance permeability, improve kinetics, and shorten the leach cycle. Procurement of long-lead items is scheduled to begin in Q4 2025, with installation of the agglomeration drums targeted for 2027.

Furthermore, following the Q2 2025 decision to expand the secondary crusher circuit to facilitate operational debottlenecking and reduce wear on the HPGR, a new crusher has been ordered, and is expected to be delivered and installed in Q4 2026.

The geometallurgical study for characterization of future mining phases continues and will evaluate the benefit of additional screening for the HPGR. This study is expected to be complete in H1 2026.

Lamaque

Lamaque produced 46,823 ounces of gold in Q3 2025, an increase of 9% from 43,106 ounces in Q3 2024. The increase was due to higher throughput, benefiting from the early processing of the remaining portion of the second Ormaque bulk sample. This higher grade ore was treated in a blend with Triangle ore and performed well.

Revenue increased to $160.7 million in Q3 2025 from $111.6 million in Q3 2024, reflecting the 39% increase in the average realized gold price as well as higher ounces sold.

Production costs increased to $36.0 million in Q3 2025 from $32.8 million in Q3 2024, due to increased volumes sold, slightly higher costs of labour and an increase in royalties due to the higher average realized gold price. Total cash costs per ounce increased to $767 in Q3 2025 from $728 in Q3 2024 due to higher production costs.

AISC per ounce sold was $1,199 in Q3 2025 compared to $1,189 in Q3 2024, primarily due to higher cash costs, partially offset by higher volumes sold.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $19.2 million in Q3 2025 and $67.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 primarily included underground development, delineation drilling, equipment rebuilds and expenditure on mobile equipment. Growth capital investment of $18.5 million in Q3 2025 and $47.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily related to the Ormaque development, construction of the north basin water management structure, procurement of the paste plant, as well as resource conversion drilling.

Efemcukuru

Efemcukuru produced 17,586 ounces of gold in Q3 2025, a 11% decrease from 19,794 ounces in Q3 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower ore grade, which decreased to 4.71 grams per tonne in Q3 2025 from 5.37 grams per tonne in Q3 2024.

Revenue increased to $77.8 million in Q3 2025 from $52.3 million in Q3 2024. The increase was mainly due to a 44% increase in the average realized gold price and slightly higher gold ounces sold.

Production costs increased to $32.3 million in Q3 2025 from $26.4 million in Q3 2024, primarily due to higher royalty expense as a result of higher gold price and increased royalty rates in Turkiye effective in Q3 2025. Higher direct operating costs, including labour, were driven by inflation exceeding the devaluation of local currency. The increase in production costs resulted in an increase in total cash costs per ounce sold to $1,522 in Q3 2025 from $1,325 in Q3 2024.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,791 in Q3 2025 from $1,578 in Q3 2024, primarily due to higher total cash costs.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $4.9 million in Q3 2025 and $14.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were primarily underground development as well as equipment rebuilds and purchases. Growth capital investment of $3.2 million in Q3 2025 and $8.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 related to underground and portal development at Kokarpinar and development costs at Bati.

Olympias

Olympias produced 13,597 ounces of gold in Q3 2025, a decrease from 21,211 ounces in Q3 2024 , driven by lower tonnes milled and lower gold grades. As a result of flotation circuit stability issues earlier in the year, the paste backfill blend was modified to eliminate viscosity modifiers in the backfilled stopes. While plant operations recovered substantially in early Q2, affected stockpiled ore continued to be processed in Q3, and ongoing efforts to minimize negative impacts in the processing circuit were challenged by continued process water chemistry issues, which negatively impacted metal recovery in the quarter. Mitigation measures remain in place; however modest negative impacts on metal recovery may continue to persist as material is processed from affected backfill stopes and affected stockpiles.

Revenue increased to $65.8 million in Q3 2025 from $65.7 million in Q3 2024, due to higher average realized gold price, offset by lower ounces sold.

Production costs increased to $45.8 million in Q3 2025 from $44.7 million in Q3 2024. While fewer ounces were produced, costs were higher this quarter than Q3 2024 primarily due to the strengthened Euro as well as higher royalties as a result of higher gold prices. These impacts were partially offset by realized gains on Euro foreign currency collar hedges. In addition to higher production costs, lower by-product credits from lower base metal sales resulted in total cash costs per ounce sold increasing to $1,869 in Q3 2025 from $1,210 in Q3 2024.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $2,421 in Q3 2025 from $1,513 in Q3 2024 primarily due to higher total cash costs, lower volumes sold and higher sustaining capital expenditures.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $6.9 million in Q3 2025 and $17.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 primarily included underground development, and mobile mining equipment rebuilds and purchases. Growth capital investment of $9.0 million in Q3 2025 and $17.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily related to underground development and other mill expansion infrastructure.

Recognizing persistent operational challenges, initiatives have been launched in Q3 to drive sustainable improvement and long-term success. These include a comprehensive site rejuvenation program focused on modernizing and optimizing the process plant and surrounding infrastructure and a targeted leadership and skills development program aimed at strengthening capabilities across all levels of the organization.

The mill expansion to 650ktpa (from 500ktpa currently) continued to progress with progressive commissioning and ramp up expected in the second half of 2026.

For further information on the Company's operating results for the third quarter of 2025, please see the Company’s MD&A filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company’s profile.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the details of the Company’s Third Quarter 2025 Results will be held by senior management on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado’s website: www.eldoradogold.com or via this link:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qOUEmw8O

Participants may elect to pre-register for the conference call via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202675/ffd74227dc

Upon registration, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.

Conference Call Details Replay (available until Dec. 12, 2025) Date: October 31, 2025 Vancouver: +1 412 317 0088 Time: 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) Toll Free: +1 855 669 9658 Dial in: +1 647 846 2782 Access code: 7168908 Toll free: +1 833 752 3325



About Eldorado

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are included in this news release, including total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, sustaining and growth capital, average realized gold price per ounce sold, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), adjusted net earnings/(loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to shareholders, free cash flow, free cash flow excluding Skouries, and cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital.

Please see the September 30, 2025 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these and other financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the September 30, 2025 MD&A available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website under the 'Investors' section.

Total Cash Costs, Total Cash Costs per Ounce Sold

Our reconciliation of total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold to production costs, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented below.

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Production costs $164.1 $141.2 $474.6 $392.0 By-product credits and other(1) (27.0 ) (26.9 ) (68.4 ) (64.3 ) Concentrate deductions(2) $2.1 $3.7 $7.0 $11.2 Total cash costs $139.3 $118.0 $413.2 $339.0 Gold ounces sold 116,529 123,828 364,281 361,062 Total cash cost per ounce sold $1,195 $953 $1,134 $939





(1) Revenue from silver, lead and zinc sales. (2) Included in revenue.



For the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Direct operating costs By-product credits and other Refining and selling costs Inventory change(1) Royalty expense Total cash costs Gold oz sold Total cash cost/oz sold Kisladag $43.5 ($1.3 ) $0.2 ($5.8 ) $12.3 $48.8 37,300 $1,309 Lamaque 34.3 (0.7 ) 0.1 (0.3 ) 1.8 35.3 46,013 767 Efemcukuru 19.5 (2.4 ) 2.9 2.1 8.2 30.5 20,031 1,522 Olympias 38.5 (22.7 ) 4.0 (1.5 ) 6.4 24.6 13,185 1,869 Total consolidated $135.8 ($27.0 ) $7.2 ($5.5 ) $28.8 $139.3 116,529 $1,195





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when costs are incurred to produce inventory and when inventory is sold.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

Direct operating costs By-product credits and other Refining and selling costs Inventory change(1) Royalty expense Total cash costs Gold oz sold Total cash cost/oz sold Kisladag $126.4 ($4.2 ) $0.6 ($12.8 ) $36.2 $146.2 126,928 $1,152 Lamaque 101.2 (1.6 ) 0.3 1.2 5.1 106.2 137,665 772 Efemcukuru 56.9 (5.7 ) 10.2 0.4 20.4 82.4 58,600 1,405 Olympias 111.5 (56.9 ) 11.1 (5.0 ) 17.9 78.5 41,088 1,910 Total consolidated $395.9 ($68.4 ) $22.3 ($16.2 ) $79.6 $413.2 364,281 $1,134





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when costs are incurred to produce inventory and when inventory is sold.



For the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Direct operating costs By-product credits and other Refining and selling costs Inventory change(1) Royalty expense Total cash costs Gold oz sold Total cash cost/oz sold Kisladag $36.1 ($0.7 ) $0.1 ($6.8 ) $7.9 $36.6 40,724 $899 Lamaque 32.4 (0.4 ) 0.1 (1.0 ) 1.3 32.4 44,531 728 Efemcukuru 18.0 (1.4 ) 3.7 (0.2 ) 6.0 26.2 19,741 1,325 Olympias 38.6 (24.4 ) 4.6 (1.8 ) 5.8 22.8 18,833 1,210 Total consolidated $125.2 ($26.9 ) $8.5 ($9.8 ) $21.0 $118.0 123,828 $953





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when costs are incurred to produce inventory and when inventory is sold.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Direct operating costs By-product credits and other Refining and selling costs Inventory change(1) Royalty expense Total cash costs Gold oz sold Total cash cost/oz sold Kisladag $105.3 ($2.5 ) $0.6 ($19.4 ) $20.1 $104.0 117,068 $889 Lamaque 100.8 (1.3 ) 0.3 (3.3 ) 3.7 100.3 132,776 755 Efemcukuru 51.1 (4.7 ) 11.4 (0.6 ) 15.0 72.1 60,817 1,185 Olympias 96.5 (55.8 ) 13.9 (6.2 ) 14.2 62.6 50,401 1,241 Total consolidated $353.7 ($64.3 ) $26.1 ($29.5 ) $53.0 $339.0 361,062 $939





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when costs are incurred to produce inventory and when inventory is sold.



All-in Sustaining Costs, All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce Sold

Our reconciliation of AISC and AISC per ounce sold to total cash costs is presented below. The reconciliation of total cash costs to production costs, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented above.

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Total cash costs $139.3 $118.0 $413.2 $339.0 Corporate and allocated G&A 15.2 10.9 40.1 35.3 Exploration and evaluation costs 0.6 0.8 1.0 2.8 Reclamation costs and amortization 2.4 2.3 7.3 2.8 Sustaining capital expenditure 38.3 33.3 115.2 93.2 AISC $195.7 $165.3 $576.8 $473.1 Gold ounces sold 116,529 123,828 364,281 361,062 AISC per ounce sold $1,679 $1,335 $1,583 $1,310



Reconciliations of adjustments within AISC to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are presented below.

Reconciliation of general and administrative expenses included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 General and administrative expenses(from consolidated statement of operations) $8.8 $7.3 $25.4 $27.0 Add: Share-based payments expense 6.8 4.1 15.3 9.8 Employee benefit plan expense from corporate and operating gold mines 0.7 1.1 2.8 3.2 Less: General and administrative expenses related to non-gold mines and in-country offices — (0.2 ) — (1.0 ) Depreciation in G&A (0.5 ) (0.9 ) (1.4 ) (2.6 ) Business development (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.8 ) (0.8 ) Development projects (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (1.3 ) (0.7 ) Adjusted corporate general and administrative expenses $15.2 $10.8 $40.1 $34.9 Regional general and administrative costs allocated to gold mines (0.1 ) 0.1 (1.4 ) 0.5 Corporate and allocated general and administrative expenses per AISC $15.1 $10.9 $38.6 $35.3



Reconciliation of exploration and evaluation costs included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Exploration and evaluation expense(from consolidated statement of operations)(1) $11.0 $8.3 $25.2 $16.1 Add: Capitalized sustaining exploration cost related to operating gold mines 0.6 0.8 1.0 2.8 Less: Exploration and evaluation expenses related to non-gold mines and other sites (11.0 ) (8.3 ) (25.2 ) (16.1 ) Exploration and evaluation costs per AISC $0.6 $0.8 $1.0 $2.8





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania segment.



Reconciliation of reclamation costs and amortization included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Asset retirement obligation accretion(from notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements)(1) $1.5 $1.2 $4.4 $3.7 Add: Depreciation related to asset retirement obligation assets 1.1 1.3 3.5 (0.2 ) Less: Asset retirement obligation accretion related to non-gold mines and other sites (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.7 ) (0.6 ) Reclamation costs and amortization per AISC $2.4 $2.3 $7.3 $2.8





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania segment.



Sustaining and Growth Capital

Our reconciliation of growth capital investment and sustaining capital expenditure at operating gold mines to additions to property, plant and equipment, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented below.

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Additions to property, plant and equipment

(from segment note in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements)(1) $255.6 $158.1 $669.8 $445.8 Growth and development project capital investment - gold mines (58.0 ) (39.0 ) (143.7 ) (114.1 ) Growth and development project capital investment - other (159.5 ) (84.7 ) (408.0 ) (234.8 ) Sustaining capital exploration (0.6 ) (0.8 ) (1.0 ) (2.8 ) Sustaining equipment leases 1.2 (0.1 ) (0.7 ) 0.6 Corporate leases (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (1.1 ) (1.5 ) Sustaining capital expenditure at operating gold mines $38.3 $33.3 $115.2 $93.2





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania segment.



Our reconciliation by asset of AISC and AISC per ounce sold to total cash costs is presented below.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Total Cash Costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration Costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining Capex Total

AISC Gold Ounces Sold Total

AISC

Per Ounce sold Kisladag $48.8 ($0.3 ) $— $1.8 $7.3 $57.6 37,300 $1,545 Lamaque 35.3 — 0.6 0.1 19.2 55.2 46,013 1,199 Efemcukuru 30.5 0.3 — 0.2 4.9 35.9 20,031 1,791 Olympias 24.6 — — 0.4 6.9 31.9 13,185 2,421 Corporate(1) — 15.1 — — — 15.1 — 129 Total consolidated $139.3 $15.2 $0.6 $2.4 $38.3 $195.7 116,529 $1,679





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

Total Cash Costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration Costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining Capex Total

AISC Gold Ounces Sold Total

AISC

Per Ounce sold Kisladag $146.2 $0.4 $— $5.4 $16.0 $168.0 126,928 $1,324 Lamaque 106.2 — 1.0 0.2 67.3 174.8 137,665 1,270 Efemcukuru 82.4 1.0 — 0.5 14.3 98.1 58,600 1,674 Olympias 78.5 — — 1.1 17.6 97.2 41,088 2,367 Corporate(1) — 38.6 — — — 38.6 — 106 Total consolidated $413.2 $40.1 $1.0 $7.3 $115.2 $576.8 364,281 $1,583





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.



For the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Total Cash Costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capital Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC

/ oz sold Kisladag $36.6 $— $— $1.6 $3.7 $41.9 40,724 $1,028 Lamaque 32.4 — 0.4 0.1 20.0 53.0 44,531 1,189 Efemcukuru 26.2 0.1 — 0.2 4.7 31.2 19,741 1,578 Olympias 22.8 — 0.4 0.4 4.9 28.5 18,833 1,513 Corporate(1) — 10.8 — — — 10.8 — 88 Total consolidated $118.0 $10.9 $0.8 $2.3 $33.3 $165.3 123,828 $1,335





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Total Cash Costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capital Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC

/ oz sold Kisladag $104.0 $— $— $4.4 $8.9 $117.3 117,068 $1,002 Lamaque 100.3 — 1.2 0.4 61.1 163.1 132,776 1,228 Efemcukuru 72.1 0.5 1.1 (3.2 ) 10.7 81.3 60,817 1,336 Olympias 62.6 — 0.5 1.1 12.5 76.6 50,401 1,520 Corporate(1) — 34.9 — — — 34.9 — 97 Total consolidated $339.0 $35.3 $2.8 $2.8 $93.2 $473.1 361,062 $1,310





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.



Average Realized Gold Price per Ounce Sold

Our reconciliation of average realized gold price per ounce sold to revenue, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented below.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Revenue Concentrate deductions(1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue(2) Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $130.5 $— ($1.3 ) $129.2 37,300 $3,463 Lamaque 160.7 — (0.7 ) 160.0 46,013 3,478 Efemcukuru 77.8 0.6 (2.4 ) 76.0 20,031 3,794 Olympias 65.8 1.6 (21.5 ) 45.8 13,185 3,473 Total consolidated $434.7 $2.1 ($25.9 ) $411.0 116,529 $3,527





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales. (2) Includes the impact of provisional pricing adjustments on concentrate sales.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

Revenue Concentrate deductions(1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue(2) Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $410.1 $— ($4.2 ) $405.9 126,928 $3,198 Lamaque 447.5 — (1.6 ) 445.9 137,665 3,239 Efemcukuru 205.9 2.5 (5.7 ) 202.8 58,600 3,460 Olympias 178.2 4.5 (55.2 ) 127.4 41,088 3,102 Total consolidated $1,241.7 $7.0 ($66.7 ) $1,182.0 364,281 $3,245





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales. (2) Includes the impact of provisional pricing adjustments on concentrate sales.



For the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Revenue Concentrate deductions(1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue(2) Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $102.2 $— ($0.7 ) $101.5 40,724 $2,492 Lamaque 111.6 — (0.4 ) 111.2 44,531 2,496 Efemcukuru 52.3 1.1 (1.4 ) 52.0 19,741 2,636 Olympias 65.7 2.6 (24.4 ) 43.8 18,833 2,328 Total consolidated $331.8 $3.7 ($26.9 ) $308.5 123,828 $2,492





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales. (2) Includes the impact of provisional pricing adjustments on concentrate sales.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Revenue Concentrate deductions(1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue(2) Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $273.3 $— ($2.5 ) $270.8 117,068 $2,313 Lamaque 307.8 — (1.3 ) 306.6 132,776 2,309 Efemcukuru 148.9 3.8 (4.7 ) 148.0 60,817 2,433 Olympias 156.8 7.5 (55.8 ) 108.5 50,401 2,152 Total consolidated $886.9 $11.2 ($64.3 ) $833.8 361,062 $2,309





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales. (2) Includes the impact of provisional pricing adjustments on concentrate sales.



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA

Our reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income tax, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented below.

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Earnings before income tax(1) $110.1 $129.3 $324.6 $258.5 Depreciation and amortization(2) 63.3 64.9 190.4 180.6 Interest income (8.6 ) (6.1 ) (25.8 ) (17.3 ) Finance costs 8.2 3.5 21.1 10.5 EBITDA $173.1 $191.6 $510.3 $432.3 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 0.4 0.3 (6.6 ) 0.8 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments 22.2 33.1 66.8 61.9 Loss (gain) on recognition of deferred consideration(3) 0.5 (60.0 ) 0.5 (60.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $196.3 $164.9 $571.1 $435.1





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania segment. (2) Includes depreciation within general and administrative expenses. (3) In Q3 2025, transaction costs of $0.5 million were recognized against the $60 million gain in Q3 2024 related to deferred consideration from the sale of the Tocantinzinho property to G Mining Ventures in 2021.



Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss), Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share

Our reconciliation of adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share to net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of the Company, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented below.

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company(1) $56.5 $101.1 $267.5 $192.7 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange translation of deferred tax balances net of inflation accounting(2) 3.7 (15.3 ) (22.6 ) (11.9 ) Increase in fair value of redemption option derivative (0.7 ) (5.0 ) (8.6 ) (7.0 ) Unrealized loss on derivative instruments 22.2 33.1 66.8 61.9 Tax recovery on recognition of deferred tax asset — — (73.5 ) — Discount on sale of marketable securities — — 5.1 — Gain on sale of mining licenses — — (6.5 ) — Tax reassessment on historical items(3) — 7.2 — 7.2 Loss (gain) on deferred consideration, net of tax(4) 0.5 (50.1 ) 0.5 (50.1 ) Total adjusted net earnings $82.3 $71.0 $228.8 $192.9 Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands) 202,743 204,521 204,130 203,770 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) $0.41 $0.35 $1.12 $0.95





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania segment. (2) Q3 2025 includes $3.7 million loss (2024 - $8.3 million gain) on foreign exchange translation of deferred tax balances and $nil (2024 - $7.0 million gain) on Turkiye tax inflation accounting. Nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes $22.6 million gain (2024 - $16.7 million loss) on foreign exchange translation of deferred tax balances and $nil (2024 - $28.6 million gain) on Turkiye tax inflation accounting. (3) A provision of $7.2 million was recorded for potential non-recurring tax reassessments represent $5.9 million of tax and $1.4 million of interest. These relate to historical intercompany loan balances in 2020 and 2021 which have since been capitalized. (4) In Q3 2025, transaction costs of $0.5 million were recognized upon collection of deferred consideration (Q3 2024: a $60 million gain related to the deferred consideration from the sale of the Tocantinzinho property to G Mining Ventures in 2021 was recognized, net of taxes of $9.9 million).



Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Excluding Skouries

Our reconciliations of free cash flow and free cash flow excluding Skouries to net cash generated from (used in) operating activities from continuing operations, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented below.

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Net cash generated from operating activities(1) $170.2 $180.9 $458.8 $388.4 Less: Cash used in investing activities (212.1 ) (184.2 ) (434.1 ) (464.7 ) Less: Decrease in term deposits — — — (1.1 ) Less: Proceeds from sale of mining licenses — (1.5 ) (2.5 ) (1.5 ) Add back (less): Purchases (proceeds from sale) of marketable securities 14.0 — (141.1 ) 11.1 Less: Cash received from deferred consideration(2) (59.5 ) — (59.5 ) — Free cash flow ($87.4 ) ($4.8 ) ($178.4 ) ($67.8 ) Add back: Skouries cash capital expenditures 155.9 93.9 356.2 210.4 Add back: Capitalized interest paid(3) 8.4 9.1 28.5 23.2 Free cash flow excluding Skouries $76.9 $98.3 $206.3 $165.8





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania segment. (2) Deferred consideration received from G Mining Ventures of $60 million, net of transaction costs of $0.5 million. (3) Includes interest from the Term Facility and Senior Notes.



Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in Working Capital

Our reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital to net cash generated from (used in) operating activities from continuing operations, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented below.

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Net cash generated from operating activities(1) $170.2 $180.9 $458.8 $388.4 Add back (less): Changes in non-cash working capital 13.3 (14.4 ) 63.2 18.6 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital $183.5 $166.5 $522.0 $407.0





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania segment.



Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



As at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As at Note September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,043,935 $ 856,797 Accounts receivable and other 4 209,636 190,676 Inventories 5 289,493 278,995 Current other assets 6 — 138,932 Current derivative assets 16 2,377 52 Assets held for sale 13,551 16,686 1,558,992 1,482,138 Restricted cash 2,281 2,177 Deferred tax assets 19,487 19,487 Other assets 6 173,068 120,418 Non-current derivative assets 16 12,614 — Property, plant and equipment 4,626,398 4,118,782 Goodwill 92,591 92,591 $ 6,485,431 $ 5,835,593 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 472,273 $ 366,690 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,759 4,693 Current portion of asset retirement obligation 5,327 5,071 Current derivative liabilities 16 64,142 25,587 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 10,459 10,133 557,960 412,174 Debt 7 1,258,517 915,425 Lease liabilities 9,622 10,030 Employee benefit plan obligations 12,618 10,910 Asset retirement obligations 133,864 127,925 Non-current derivative liabilities 16 78,971 35,743 Deferred income tax liabilities 344,128 434,939 2,395,680 1,947,146 Equity Share capital 12 3,379,147 3,433,778 Shares held in trust for restricted share units 12 (12,891 ) (12,970 ) Contributed surplus 2,551,436 2,612,762 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,735 56,183 Deficit (1,823,222 ) (2,193,163 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 4,101,205 3,896,590 Attributable to non-controlling interests (11,454 ) (8,143 ) 4,089,751 3,888,447 $ 6,485,431 $ 5,835,593





Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors



(signed) Teresa Conway Director (signed) George Burns Director Date of approval:October 30, 2025



Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2025 for notes to the accounts.



Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations



For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Metal sales 8 $ 434,727 $ 331,758 $ 1,241,696 $ 886,866 Cost of sales Production costs 164,140 141,225 474,609 392,040 Depreciation and amortization 62,829 64,056 188,961 177,973 226,969 205,281 663,570 570,013 Earnings from mine operations 207,758 126,477 578,126 316,853 Exploration and evaluation expenses 10,975 8,310 25,218 16,129 Mine standby costs 6,465 3,198 15,252 7,821 General and administrative expenses 8,784 7,281 25,371 27,040 Employee benefit plan expense 719 1,115 2,820 3,153 Share-based payments expense 13 6,802 4,083 15,347 9,808 Write-down of assets 3,261 2 8,426 1,412 Foreign exchange loss 32 2,527 24,840 979 Earnings from operations 170,720 99,961 460,852 250,511 Other (expense) income 9 (52,406 ) 32,773 (115,145 ) 18,553 Finance costs 10 (8,221 ) (3,476 ) (21,134 ) (10,529 ) Earnings from continuing operations before income tax 110,093 129,258 324,573 258,535 Income tax expense 11 53,917 28,223 54,604 65,986 Net earnings from continuing operations 56,176 101,035 269,969 192,549 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,122 ) (9,770 ) (6,578 ) (12,268 ) Net earnings for the period $ 55,054 $ 91,265 $ 263,391 $ 180,281 Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 56,027 94,971 266,438 184,056 Non-controlling interests (973 ) (3,706 ) (3,047 ) (3,775 ) Net earnings for the period $ 55,054 $ 91,265 $ 263,391 $ 180,281 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company: Continuing operations 56,540 101,113 267,522 192,691 Discontinued operations (513 ) (6,142 ) (1,084 ) (8,635 ) $ 56,027 $ 94,971 $ 266,438 $ 184,056 Net (loss) earnings attributable to non-controlling Interests: Continuing operations (364 ) (78 ) 2,447 (142 ) Discontinued operations (609 ) (3,628 ) (5,494 ) (3,633 ) $ (973 ) $ (3,706 ) $ (3,047 ) $ (3,775 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 12 202,742,582 204,520,670 204,129,778 203,770,089 Diluted 12 205,150,042 206,146,570 206,247,722 205,257,479 Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.46 $ 1.31 $ 0.90 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.46 $ 1.29 $ 0.90 Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company - Continuing operations: Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.49 $ 1.31 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.49 $ 1.30 $ 0.94

Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2025 for notes to the accounts.



Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings for the period $ 55,054 $ 91,265 $ 263,391 $ 180,281 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be reclassified to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in marketable securities 32,584 2,739 62,521 57,984 Income tax expense on change in fair value of investments in marketable securities (4,388 ) (339 ) (8,394 ) (7,787 ) Actuarial (losses) gains on employee benefit plans (359 ) 413 61 (342 ) Income tax (expense) recovery on actuarial losses on employee benefit plans (32 ) (96 ) (133 ) 82 Total other comprehensive income for the period 27,805 2,717 54,055 49,937 Total comprehensive income for the period $ 82,859 $ 93,982 $ 317,446 $ 230,218 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 83,832 97,688 320,493 233,993 Non-controlling interests (973 ) (3,706 ) (3,047 ) (3,775 ) $ 82,859 $ 93,982 $ 317,446 $ 230,218

Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2025 for notes to the accounts.



Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows generated from (used in): Operating activities Net earnings from continuing operations $ 56,176 $ 101,035 $ 269,969 $ 192,549 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 63,342 64,944 190,374 180,608 Finance costs 10 8,221 3,476 21,134 10,529 Interest income 9 (8,561 ) (6,060 ) (25,782 ) (17,346 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (694 ) 1,797 23,991 3,134 Income tax expense 11 53,917 28,223 54,604 65,986 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 441 273 (6,618 ) 830 Unrealized loss on derivative contracts 9 22,194 33,055 66,844 61,908 Write-down of assets 3,261 2 8,426 1,412 Share-based payments expense 13 6,802 4,083 15,347 9,808 Employee benefit plan expense 719 1,115 2,820 3,153 Non-cash gain on deferred consideration 4 — (60,000 ) — (60,000 ) 205,818 171,943 621,109 452,571 Property reclamation payments (1,284 ) (926 ) (3,688 ) (2,419 ) Employee benefit plan payments (298 ) (255 ) (1,087 ) (1,175 ) Income taxes paid (29,316 ) (10,308 ) (120,136 ) (59,349 ) Interest received 8,561 6,060 25,782 17,346 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 14 (13,273 ) 14,385 (63,194 ) (18,575 ) Net cash generated from operating activities of continuing operations 170,208 180,899 458,786 388,399 Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities of discontinued operations (151 ) (75 ) 158 (293 ) Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (242,517 ) (169,337 ) (592,207 ) (423,117 ) Capitalized interest paid (8,437 ) (9,136 ) (28,457 ) (23,224 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 244 232 724 248 Proceeds from sale of mining licenses — — 2,500 — Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net (5,954 ) (5,968 ) (7,005 ) (8,593 ) Cash received from deferred consideration 4 60,000 — 60,000 — (Purchase) sale of investments in marketable securities (13,961 ) — 141,117 (11,130 ) Deposits on property, plant and equipment (1,484 ) — (10,750 ) — Decrease in other investments — — — 1,136 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (212,109 ) (184,209 ) (434,078 ) (464,680 ) Financing activities Issuance of common shares for cash, net of share issuance costs 1,575 1,340 9,102 13,659 Contributions from (distributions to) non-controlling interests 53 — (264 ) 173 Proceeds from Term Facility - Commercial loans and RRF loans 7 97,884 92,207 278,494 218,810 Proceeds from VAT Facility 7 26,329 18,034 63,888 37,340 Repayments of VAT Facility 7 (25,664 ) (15,473 ) (54,068 ) (30,962 ) Term Facility commitment fees — — (1,372 ) (2,201 ) Interest paid (9,174 ) (10,058 ) (19,601 ) (20,097 ) Principal portion of lease liabilities (1,401 ) (1,202 ) (3,927 ) (3,366 ) Purchase of shares for cancellation 12 (78,793 ) — (123,381 ) — Purchase of shares held in trust for restricted share units 12 (3,955 ) — (8,181 ) (958 ) Net cash generated from financing activities of continuing operations 6,854 84,848 140,690 212,398 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 410 — 21,740 — Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (34,788 ) 81,463 187,296 135,824 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 1,078,572 595,052 856,797 540,473 Change in cash in disposal group held for sale 151 75 (158 ) 293 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 1,043,935 $ 676,590 $ 1,043,935 $ 676,590

Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2025 for notes to the accounts.



Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2025 2024 2025 2024 Share capital Balance beginning of period $ 3,423,439 $ 3,431,267 $ 3,433,778 $ 3,413,365 Shares issued upon exercise of share options 1,502 1,465 9,913 13,784 Shares issued upon redemption of performance share units — — 5,282 499 Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options 565 595 3,749 5,679 Shares repurchased and cancelled, including tax (42,467 ) — (68,872 ) — Shares repurchased and not yet cancelled (3,892 ) — (3,892 ) — Share issuance costs — — (811 ) — Balance end of period 12 $ 3,379,147 $ 3,433,327 $ 3,379,147 $ 3,433,327 Shares held in trust for restricted share units Balance beginning of period $ (9,162 ) $ (12,157 ) $ (12,970 ) $ (19,263 ) Shares purchased and held in trust for restricted share units (3,954 ) — (8,180 ) (958 ) Shares released for settlement of restricted share units 225 191 8,259 8,255 Balance end of period 12 $ (12,891 ) $ (11,966 ) $ (12,891 ) $ (11,966 ) Contributed surplus Balance beginning of period $ 2,583,047 $ 2,607,572 $ 2,612,762 $ 2,617,216 Shares repurchased and cancelled (33,876 ) — (52,950 ) — Share-based payment arrangements 3,055 3,064 8,914 7,067 Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units (225 ) (191 ) (8,259 ) (8,255 ) Shares redeemed upon exercise of performance share units — — (5,282 ) (499 ) Transfer to share capital on exercise of options (565 ) (595 ) (3,749 ) (5,679 ) Balance end of period $ 2,551,436 $ 2,609,850 $ 2,551,436 $ 2,609,850 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Balance beginning of period $ (21,070 ) $ 42,469 $ 56,183 $ (4,751 ) Other comprehensive earnings for the period attributable to shareholders of the Company 27,805 2,717 54,055 49,937 Reclassification of accumulated other comprehensive income on derecognition of investment in marketable securities $ — $ — $ (103,503 ) $ — Balance end of period $ 6,735 $ 45,186 $ 6,735 $ 45,186 Deficit Balance beginning of period $ (1,879,249 ) $ (2,399,335 ) $ (2,193,163 ) $ (2,488,420 ) Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company 56,027 94,971 266,438 184,056 Reclassification of accumulated other comprehensive income on derecognition of investment in marketable securities $ — $ — $ 103,503 $ — Balance end of period $ (1,823,222 ) $ (2,304,364 ) $ (1,823,222 ) $ (2,304,364 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 4,101,205 $ 3,772,033 $ 4,101,205 $ 3,772,033 Non-controlling interests Balance beginning of period $ (10,534 ) $ (6,078 ) $ (8,143 ) $ (6,182 ) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (973 ) (3,706 ) (3,047 ) (3,775 ) Contributions from (distributions to) non-controlling interests 53 — (264 ) 173 Balance end of period $ (11,454 ) $ (9,784 ) $ (11,454 ) $ (9,784 ) Total equity $ 4,089,751 $ 3,762,249 $ 4,089,751 $ 3,762,249

Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2025 for notes to the accounts.

