Safe-T's Zero Trust Network Access Solutions Added as an Approved Vendor to NASA's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement Contract Vehicle

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd . (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its ZoneZero® solution, developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., had been successfully added to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract vehicle (SEWP-V). The inclusion of Safe-T’s solutions to the SEWP vehicle was made possible by its lead distributor in North America, Philemon Security USA, through its channel partners.

All U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD), and government contractors are able to purchase ICT and AV solutions (equipment and services) from SEWP-authorized resellers. NASA's SWEP-V is a United States Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) authorized by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and managed by NASA.

"The addition to the SEWP contract vehicle is not only validation of our ZoneZero solution, but represents the strength of our new partner in the U.S., Philemon,” said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T. Our mutual goal is to target the federal sector, which is a massive opportunity that is ripe for our access solutions. Agencies across the federal government and Department of Defense use SWEP-V to purchase a variety of technologies. The advantage of this vehicle lies in its request-based approval system, through which agencies can obtain specific solutions to real-time needs rather than relying on a limited catalogue”, concluded Daniel.

Safe-T's innovative ZoneZero® solution is an ideal fit for the defense and federal sectors, as secure access is vital for all business aspects. Safe-T ZoneZero ® unifies all remote access needs in one zero-trust network access solution: human users (VPN users, non-VPN users, internal users), applications, APIs, and connected devices. It grants secure access to all corporate resources, applications and services, including Web, SSH, RDP, SFTP, thick applications, proprietary applications, SMB, TCP, APIs, and more. ZoneZero® applies Zero Trust security models by orchestrating authentication first, access later concepts, with strong and continuous authentication, and multifactor authentication to all resources.

“As our government customers and channel partners accelerate their implementation of Zero Trust, we see SEWP as an effective vehicle through which we can provide Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Virtual Private Network (VPN) to meet or exceed Government Zero Trust requirements in a in cost-effective manner,” said Keith Mortier, CEO of Philemon Security USA.

About SEWP

The NASA SEWP (Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement) GWAC (Government-Wide Acquisition Contract) provides the latest in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Audio-Visual (AV) products and services for all Federal Agencies and their approved contractors. The statutory authority allowing usage of the SEWP contracts by the entire Federal Government is NASA's designation as an Executive Agent by OMB based on the Information Technology Management Reform Act (ITMRA) of 1996, now the Clinger-Cohen Act. For more information, click here .

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.



We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here . For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its ZoneZero® solution, the potential of the addition of the ZoneZero® solution to NASA’s solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, the potential of the ZoneZero® solution to address requirements of defense and federal sectors in North America and the potential size of the government IT sector. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

