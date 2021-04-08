LIZHI INC. Announces Partnership with AntChain for Blockchain Copyright Protection

GUANGZHOU, China, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with AntChain to facilitate copyright protection of podcasts with blockchain technology. AntChain is a blockchain-based technology brand under Ant Group with a focus on a trusted digital economy. Leveraging AntChain’s proprietary technologies, LIZHI seeks to support and promote copyright protection of original podcast content on its LIZHI Podcast (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese) platform.



Pursuant to this partnership agreement, LIZHI Podcast will connect to the AntChain-powered digital copyright services platform (“AntChain platform”) and obtain AntChain’s blockchain solutions to provide greater copyright-protection options for its content creators. LIZHI is the first company in the Chinese online audio sector to cooperate with AntChain for copyright protection, and also among the first batch of platforms in China to protect the intellectual property rights of podcast content with blockchain technology.



Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, “We are very pleased to be collaborating with AntChain. By joining the AntChain-powered digital copyright services platform, we are aiming to leverage the immutable and decentralized characteristics of blockchain technology to strengthen the copyright protection of LIZHI Podcast’s original content. Additionally, in an effort to reduce the risks of copyright infringement for content creators, LIZHI plans to help those creators who publish original podcasts on LIZHI Podcast to register and certify their works on the AntChain platform at no cost. LIZHI has been dedicated to promoting the healthy development of the podcast industry. We believe that a well-established copyright protection system will form a critical basis for content creators to create and deliver captivating content offerings in the long term. We expect our cooperation with AntChain could provide a better content ecosystem to our content creators while further enhancing the competitiveness of LIZHI Podcast in the industry.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI’s audio-based social networking products offering, including Tiya App, caters to users’ evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company’s flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm





The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com





In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com