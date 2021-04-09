Global Programmatic TV Market 2021: How the US and Europe are Tackling Addressable and Connected TV

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Programmatic TV Market - Addressable TV becoming a Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the dynamics and momentum of the programmatic TV market from the perspective of its two main points of entry: addressable TV and connected TV.
It begins with a snapshot of national deployments in the United States and five major European countries, providing an analysis of the solutions offered by the leading players in these markets.
The second part looks at the solutions being marketed by the leading providers: media and telecoms companies and independent players.
It concludes with market forecasts up to 2024 for the addressable TV and connected TV video advertising segments.
Along the way, it answers the following questions:
- Will the addressable TV market develop in Europe?
- What are the keys to the success for addressable TV and connected TV markets?
- Who are the trailblazers?
- What is the market outlook for the next five years?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market dynamics
2.1. Programmatic TV
2.2. Addressable or segmented TV advertising
2.3. All systems go for segmented advertising
2.4. Connected TV market momentum in the United States
2.5. Awareness of a change at work in the sector
3. Programmatic TV market players
3.1. The United States
3.1.1. NBCUniversal
3.1.2. ViacomCBS
3.1.3. Turner Broadcasting
3.1.4. Disney-ABC TV Group
3.1.5. DirecTV/AT&T
3.1.6. Comcast
3.1.7. Dish
3.1.8. Altice USA (Cablevision)
3.1.9. Charter Communications/Time Warner Cable
3.2. The UK
3.2.1. ITV
3.2.2. Channel 4
3.2.3. BT Sport
3.2.4. Virgin Media
3.2.5. Sky
3.3. Germany
3.3.1. RTL Group
3.3.2. ProSiebenSat.1
3.3.3. Deutsche Telekom
3.3.4. Vodafone
3.4. France
3.4.1. TF1
3.4.2. France Televisions
3.4.3. M6
3.4.4. Canal+
3.4.5. Orange
3.4.6. SFR (Altice France)
3.5. Italy
3.5.1. Mediaset
3.5.2. RAI
3.6. Spain
3.6.1. Atresmedia
3.6.2. Telefonica
4. Programmatic TV solutions providers
4.1. Xandr (WarnerMedia/AT&T)
4.2. Smartclip
4.3. SpotX - Magnite
4.4. Advertising Cloud DSP - Adobe4
4.5. Google Marketing Platform
4.6. Nielsen
4.7. OAR
4.8. Ad Tech platform suppliers
4.9. Media and telecom companies' Ad Tech platforms
5. Market forecasts
5.1. Addressable TV advertising market trends
5.2. Addressable TV advertising market forecasts
5.3. Connected TV video advertising market trends
5.4. Connected TV video advertising market forecasts
