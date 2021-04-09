Global Internet of People, Inc. Entered into Service Contracts Worth RMB6 Million in March 2021

Beijing, China, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Global Mentor Board (Beijing) Information Technology Co., Ltd (“GMB”), entered into several contracts worth a total of RMB6.05 million (approximately $923,640) in March 2021.

On March 29, GMB entered into a service contract with Jiangsu Zhejiang Shanghai (Shanghai) Life Sciences Development Co., Ltd. (“JZS”), a biotechnology research and service company in China. Pursuant to the service contract, the Company will provide JZS with consulting services including business negotiation, strategic planning, financing and investment, in exchange for the equity shares of JZS valued at RMB4.5 million (approximately $685,498).

Additionally, GMB entered into several membership service contracts worth a total of RMB1.55 million (approximately $238,145) with enterprise clients. Pursuant to these contracts, GMB will provide these enterprises customized consulting services including business strategy advisory, business development and product marketing to those enterprise clients.

Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of SDH commented: “We provide professional services to a wide range of enterprises in their respective sectors and look forward to helping our new enterprise clients utilizing our business expertise and resources in the capital market.”

About Jiangsu Zhejiang Shanghai (Shanghai) Life Science Development Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhejiang Shanghai (Shanghai) Life Science Development Co., Ltd. was established in Shanghai in June 2020, with an investment of RMB30 million. It is mainly engaged in technological development and technical services in the field of biotechnology.

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc. operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services SDH offers to its members are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the international market conditions served by the company, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the prospectus. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons after the declaration of these documents.

