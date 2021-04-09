Coop Pank's annual report for 2020 has also been published in a single electronic reporting format

English Estonian

On 17.03.2021, Coop Pank AS published the audited annual report for 2020. We would like to inform you that as of today, an XBRL-marked report has been added to the website www.cooppank/en/reporting so that machine-readable financial reports would be available to interested parties. The XBRL report is only an additional format and there have been no changes or additions to the content of the previously published annual report.

XBRL mark-up will become mandatory for listed companies from next year and therefore the mark-up for 2020 report has not been audited.

Based on Estonian´s capital, Coop Pank is one in five universal banks operating in Estonia. Coop Pank’s banking services are used by more than 90,900 clients. Coop Pank AS uses the synergies between retail and banking and brings everyday banking services closer to home. The strategic owner of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 330 stores.



Additional information:

Kerli Lõhmus

CFO

Phone: +372 669 0902

E-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee



