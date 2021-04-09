Kvika banki hf.: Lykill 17 1

English Icelandic

In accordance with section 23 of the final terms for the bond LYKILL 17 1 (IS0000028801) it is hereby notified that the issuer (now Kvika banki hf.) will pay in advance outstanding notional and accrued interests of the bonds on next interest and principal payment date, the 15th of May 2021 (settlement on the 17th of May). As provided in the final terms for the bond, the issuer pays 1,25% prepayment fee due to the prepayment.