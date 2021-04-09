English French





COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF APRIL 22, 2021

SCRUTINEERS





Rexel announced in its press release dated April 2, 2021 relating to the convening of the Shareholders' Meeting and the availability of the related documentation, that the duties of scrutineers would be performed by BNP Paribas Asset Management and Amundi. However, following the latest governmental announcements relating to the sanitary measures implemented in the context of the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, BNP Paribas Asset Management has informed Rexel that it was unable to attend the said Shareholders’ Meeting.

On delegation of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Berard has taken note of this renunciation and appointed, in replacement, Laurent Delabarre, Chief Financial Officer and shareholder of Rexel, as scrutineer.

Amundi will also act as scrutineer as initially announced on April 2, 2021.

Further information on this Shareholders’ Meeting and more specifically on the Shareholder voting procedures is available on the website www.rexel.com ("Participating in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting").





ABOUT REXEL GROUP





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €12.6 billion in 2020. Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.







For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en

CONTACTS





FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment