Jostens Crafts 2020 World Series Championship Ring for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Minneapolis, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jostens, the industry leader and provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for professional sports teams, revealed the 2020 World Series Championship Ring Friday afternoon. Coaches and players were presented their rings on field at Dodger Stadium prior to their home opener.

“The Dodgers incredible 2020 season resulted in what can only be described as one of the most unique and unforgettable World Series in MLB history, and we are honored to have been trusted to be the Official Jeweler of the Los Angeles Dodgers and celebrate their World Series victory,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “The Dodgers organization has an incredibly rich championship history and to be a part of that is truly a privilege. This ring celebrates the Dodgers relentless determination and success that ultimately lead to their 2020 World Series win.”

“For 32 years Los Angeles waited for this moment, this team and this ring – and all that it represents. Jostens did a spectacular job designing these rings which represent the sacrifice, determination and fortitude demonstrated by our players, coaches and entire organization to win a championship while overcoming unprecedented challenges,” said Stan Kasten, Dodger President and CEO. “We are so proud of this team and thrilled to have presented them with their rings today in front of the best fans in baseball.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series Ring is a stunning work of hand-crafted excellence. Steeped in intricate storytelling and artful details and created with 14-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds and sapphires, this ring captures the immeasurable dedication and painstaking work that it takes to become World Champions.

The ring top features the instantly recognizable LA logo crafted from 17 custom-cut genuine sapphires and set atop a brilliant baseball diamond. Within the base paths are 16 dazzling pavé-set diamonds and accenting 1st, 2nd and 3rd base and Home Plate are individual princess-cut diamonds. Filling the interior of the baseball diamond are an additional 29 diamonds, symbolic of the number of home runs hit by the Dodgers in the Arlington, Texas Postseason bubble. Another 16 custom-cut sapphires and a halo of 44 diamonds surround the logo and baseball diamond. Adorning the top and bottom of the ring top is the Dodgers well-deserved title, World Champions.

Cascading down the sides of the ring top are 96 stunning diamonds. Enhancing the top and bottom edges of the ring top are 6 princess-cut diamonds set in pennants, honoring the Dodgers rich championship history and their 6 previous World Series titles. Combined on both edges are 12 princess-cut sapphires, representative of the 12 home runs hit by the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series.

The left side of the ring features the recipient’s name above their uniform number set in diamonds. In the center is a red and blue ceramic Dodger logo, which is joined by the Major League Baseball logo in the upper right corner.

A brilliant yellow gold Commissioner’s Trophy – accented with a single diamond – highlights the right side of the ring. The championship year date, 2020, is set with 36 diamonds and underlined by a total of eight round sapphires, symbolic of the eight consecutive NL West division titles won by the Dodgers from 2013-20. In homage to the club’s Southern California home, the words “Los Angeles” and images of palm trees adorn the top and bottom of the ring’s right side.

The inside of the ring is personalized with the players’ signature and also features a blue enamel LA logo along with the Dodgers’ Postseason series results. The Dodgers’ LA logo also adorns the exterior palm.

The Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series Ring features approximately 222 round diamonds, 10 princess-cut diamonds, 45 custom-cut genuine sapphires and 8 round genuine sapphires. Combined, the rings have an astonishing carat weight of 11.0 carats - a ring truly fit for World Champions.

The custom Dodger blue player ring boxes are also works of art, featuring a personalized nameplate, a rotating ring platform that spins when the box is opened and an interior light to showcase the ring. In addition, the ring box has an interior LCD screen that plays a four-minute Dodger 2020 season highlight video - complete with music and sound - each time the box is opened. It is the most elaborate championship ring box ever created by Jostens.

Jostens also partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers in producing a World Series Championship jewelry collection allowing their entire fan community to celebrate the World Series victory. Dodgers fans can capture their piece of the World Series and commemorate this exciting moment in franchise history through a selection of customized fine jewelry and championship collectables. All pieces in this collection are inspired by the Dodgers official Championship Ring and are available now for a limited time by ordering online at: www.jostens.com/dodgers

In addition to crafting the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series Championship Ring, Jostens has previously partnered with the Los Angeles Rams for their 2018 NFC Championship Ring, the Los Angeles Raiders for their Super Bowl XVIII Ring, and the Los Angeles Lakers for their ’82, ’85, ’87 and ’88 NBA Championship Rings.

