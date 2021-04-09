InvestorBrandNetwork Recaps 7th Annual Blockchain Africa Conference

NEW YORK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Produced by Bitcoin Events, the 7th Annual Blockchain Africa Conference was held on March 18-19, 2021. Dating back to its initial iteration in 2015, Bitcoin Events’ annual Blockchain Africa Conference has rapidly gained a reputation for being a pioneer within its segment, bringing together some of the top thought leaders from across the world. This year’s Blockchain Africa event shattered all previous records, attracting 5,729 attendees from over 160 countries. The event drew together a diverse group of delegates, featuring attendees hailing from a range of multiple industries and disciplines such as finance, payments, venture capital, government and information technology who were at hand to gain insights from 55+ expert speakers.

The theme of this year’s event, “From Hype to Mainstream,” served to illustrate the prevailing sentiment within blockchain technologies, with blockchain participants increasingly shifting away from initial experiments and toward the development of robust, enterprise-ready solutions. The conference featured a series of world-class speakers to help elaborate on the current trends within the sector, including Charles Hoskinson, Founder of Cardano; Sandra Ro, CEO of Global Blockchain Business Council; Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit; Mariana Gospodinova, General Manager of EU Operations for Crypto.com; and Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of Aave.

In addition to its impressive lineup of speakers and industry luminaries, the Blockchain Africa Conference touched upon several pertinent topics, including a closer look into the rising demand for blockchain-enabled products, the effect of regulation in certain jurisdictions as well as an exciting fireside chat hosted by Peter McCormack, host of “What Bitcoin Did,” on retail and institutional investment in cryptocurrencies.

A key highlight of the two-day event was a high-level dialogue, hosted by conference organizers Bitcoin Events in conjunction with the Global Policy House, focused on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Delving into topics such as the future of money within a future digital economy, CBDCs as a catalyst for the African Continental Free Trade Area and whether CBDCs could contribute to currency stability on the African continent, the conversation proved to be extremely timely and well received by attendees in light of the various ongoing digital currency experiments taking place by governments around the world.

“We were delighted with the response and turnout at our annual flagship Blockchain Africa Conference this year,” stated Sonya Kuhnel, Director of Bitcoin Events. “Our team are very pleased to have had the opportunity to host a number of engaging and informative discussions during what is proving to be a truly transformative time for the blockchain industry as a whole.”

