12 April 2021

Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes the Annual Report for 2020

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST), today announced that its Annual Report for 2020 is now available on the Company’s corporate website: www.immunicum.com.

Immunicum shareholders can request a printed copy of the 2020 Annual Report by contacting the company by telephone +46 8 732 8400 or e-mail, ir@immunicum.com.

This information is information that Immunicum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 am CEST on 12 April 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +31 713 322 627

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Investor Relations

Sijme Zeilemaker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Media Relations

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 175 222 57 56

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu

About Immunicum AB (publ)



Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

