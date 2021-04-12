Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 April 2021 to 9 April 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 40,757 514,074,931

6 April 2021 200 13,928.7000 2,785,740

7 April 2021 200 13,999.3500 2,799,870

8 April 2021 210 14,244.8095 2,991,410

9 April 2021 210 14,212.1905 2,984,560

Total 6-9 April 2021 820 11,561,580

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 9 April 2021* 869 14,099.4878 12,252,455

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 42,446 537,888,966

Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 163,037 2,213,641,841

6 April 2021 1,000 14,818.0750 14,818,075

7 April 2021 1,000 15,031.0950 15,031,095

8 April 2021 1,100 15,281.2091 16,809,330

9 April 2021 1,000 15,232.4050 15,232,405

Total 6-9 April 2021 4,100 61,890,905

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 9 April 2021* 2,625 15,095.3427 39,625,275

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 169,762 2,315,158,020

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.