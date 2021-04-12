|Announcement
|A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
|During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
|The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 April 2021 to 9 April 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|40,757
|514,074,931
|6 April 2021
|200
|13,928.7000
|2,785,740
|7 April 2021
|200
|13,999.3500
|2,799,870
|8 April 2021
|210
|14,244.8095
|2,991,410
|9 April 2021
|210
|14,212.1905
|2,984,560
|Total 6-9 April 2021
|820
|11,561,580
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 9 April 2021*
|869
|14,099.4878
|12,252,455
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|42,446
|537,888,966
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|163,037
|2,213,641,841
|6 April 2021
|1,000
|14,818.0750
|14,818,075
|7 April 2021
|1,000
|15,031.0950
|15,031,095
|8 April 2021
|1,100
|15,281.2091
|16,809,330
|9 April 2021
|1,000
|15,232.4050
|15,232,405
|Total 6-9 April 2021
|4,100
|61,890,905
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 9 April 2021*
|2,625
|15,095.3427
|39,625,275
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|169,762
|2,315,158,020
|*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
| With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 151,316 A shares and 633,811 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 12 April 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
