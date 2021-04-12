Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

København K, DENMARK

Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 April 2021 to 9 April 2021:
  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 40,757   514,074,931
6 April 2021 200 13,928.7000 2,785,740
7 April 2021 200 13,999.3500 2,799,870
8 April 2021 210 14,244.8095 2,991,410
9 April 2021 210 14,212.1905 2,984,560
Total 6-9 April 2021 820   11,561,580
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 9 April 2021* 869 14,099.4878 12,252,455
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 42,446   537,888,966
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 163,037   2,213,641,841
6 April 2021 1,000 14,818.0750 14,818,075
7 April 2021 1,000 15,031.0950 15,031,095
8 April 2021 1,100 15,281.2091 16,809,330
9 April 2021 1,000 15,232.4050 15,232,405
Total 6-9 April 2021 4,100   61,890,905
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 9 April 2021* 2,625 15,095.3427 39,625,275
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 169,762   2,315,158,020
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 151,316 A shares and 633,811 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital.

 

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

 

Copenhagen, 12 April 2021

 

Contact persons:

 

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901


Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2021