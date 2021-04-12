ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

| Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
5-Apr-21---
6-Apr-2160,230535.5832,257,820.78
7-Apr-2161,242526.7332,257,729.20
8-Apr-2160,692531.5032,257,652.34
9-Apr-2160,387534.1932,257,871.87

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

