Anthem United and Ronmor Group to Partner on 836-Acre Master Planned Community in Calgary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem United and its partners have acquired a 50% interest in an 836-acre residential development in Northwest Calgary, Alberta, which they will develop as a joint venture with the Ronmor Group, the owner of the remaining 50%.



Currently known as Glacier Ridge, the future master planned community will include approximately 4,135 single family homes, 87 acres of multifamily and commercial land, and over 200 acres of environmental reserves, municipal reserves, and open space connected by a network of pathways and trails. Construction is scheduled to start in Spring 2021, with showhomes by Shane Homes, Jayman Built, Morrison Homes, Trico Homes, and Cedarglen Homes opening in Spring 2022.

The Glacier Ridge lands are located within the westerly portion of the Glacier Ridge Area Structure Plan, along the West Nose Creek tributary, offering convenient access to Calgary’s Ring Road and close proximity to existing local services and amenities.

“As one of the largest master planned communities in Northwest Calgary, Glacier Ridge will be a flagship project for Anthem,” said Anthem United’s CEO, Eric Carlson. “This investment reflects Anthem’s belief in and commitment to Calgary as a robust, growing, and awesome Canadian city. Glacier Ridge is in a highly sought-after residential growth corridor and will accommodate a sizeable share of this growth.”

Anthem United and Ronmor have previously partnered on successful community developments including Silverado, Cougar Ridge and the adjacent communities of Nolan Hill and Sage Hill. This newest project fits well into both companies’ visions for vibrant and innovative space.

About Anthem United:

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a team of 400 people driven by creativity, passion and direct communication. Anthem and Anthem United have invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 270 residential, commercial and retail projects across western North America.

Our growing residential portfolio includes 15,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from master planned mixed use residential and multifamily, to townhome and single family communities.

We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned over 8 million square feet of retail, industrial, residential rental and office space across western North America. We have developed more than 60 communities across 6,100 acres of land in Alberta, British Columbia and California.

Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company that strives, solves and evolves to create better spaces and stronger communities. We are Growing Places.

About Ronmor:

Ronmor is an established private real estate company based in Calgary, Alberta that has been operating for more than 30 years. The company owns and manages an extensive portfolio of shopping centres, office buildings, industrial properties, and private land holdings.

Typically, Ronmor develops and retains ownership of its projects. This mandate has helped Ronmor evolve into a sophisticated development and management company that maintains long-term vision. Ronmor places great emphasis on creating innovative projects with sustainable design and superior construction quality.

Ronmor’s ownership consists of two third generation Albertan families who remain active in the direction and leadership of the company.

