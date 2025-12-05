Anthem Secures Joint-Venture Partner to Complete Two Mixed-Use Rental Towers in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Properties announced today it has finalized joint venture agreements with a long-term, institutional investment partner to develop two concrete, mid-rise rental towers with retail at-grade in the City of Vancouver, at sites along the Cambie Corridor near Oakridge Centre and off Kingsway at Fraser in the desirable Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

The first site, located at Heather Street and West 41st Avenue, is an 18-storey mixed-use rental development featuring 183 rental homes, 1,200 SF of ground-floor retail, and rooftop amenities. The project offers strong transit access, immediate proximity to Oakridge Park, and aims to serve families, students, and professionals.

The second site, near the corner of Fraser and Kingsway, is a 14-storey mixed-use rental building featuring 110 rental homes, 4,200 SF of retail at-grade, and rooftop amenities. Located near key institutions and vibrant local businesses, this development will serve a diverse community of families, students, and professionals.​

“Heather and Fraser are strong additions to our growing rental portfolio, positioning us well to accommodate what we see as a coming bounce-back in demand for the structurally undersupplied housing market,” said Jordan Carlson, Executive Vice President, Investment Group, Anthem Properties. “These are centrally located, thoughtfully designed buildings which we will build and hold with our partner for the long-term. Both developments offer an appealing mix of affordable and family-oriented units to serve the diverse needs of these growing communities.”

Both projects are fully financed and entitled, with active construction to begin in early 2026. Completion of these sites is anticipated in early 2028.



About Anthem:

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company of 850+ people driven by creativity, passion, and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 400 residential and commercial projects across North America. Our growing residential portfolio includes 44,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from mixed-use residential to townhome, rental and single-family homes. We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space, and our land portfolio includes more than 60 communities, spanning 9,100 acres across Canada and the United States. We are Growing Places.



MEDIA CONTACT

Elisha McCallum

Vice President, Communications, Anthem Properties

Phone: 604.488.3612 Mobile: 778.668.0185

Email: emccallum@anthemproperties.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0223d5b1-03bf-491e-87f7-d94e29b2d67a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2af64e8-4b04-4a3f-9245-afa34b133f1e