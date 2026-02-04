Anthem Secures First 146 Acre Land Parcel in North Central Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Properties announced today it has secured a 146-acre parcel of land in north central Calgary, representing its first land position in the fast-growing area of the City. The parcel is envisioned to become a stand-alone community, complementary to several of Calgary’s top-selling master-planned communities in the North Central corridor, including Livingston, Carrington and Lewiston.

The area benefits from a strong access from Stoney Trail via interchanges at Center and 11th St NE and existing interchange at QEII and Highway 566.

“We are excited to be establishing our presence in the area and welcome the opportunity to collaborate with existing builders and developers with surrounding land holdings,” said Bob Faktor, Senior Vice President, Land Development, Anthem Properties. “Anthem is well known for making strategic and decisive land acquisitions that set us up to capitalize on desirable growth areas in Calgary and this purchase demonstrates our commitment to continuing to develop high-quality, sought-after master planned communities.”

Anthem intends to undertake the planning and entitlement process immediately and anticipates the future community will feature a balanced mix of attached, paired, laned and front-drive lots, strategically positioned to leverage move-up and trade-in opportunities for the past buyers residing in existing nearby communities.

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company of 850+ people driven by creativity, passion, and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 400 residential and commercial projects across North America. Our growing residential portfolio includes 44,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from mixed-use residential to townhome, rental and single-family homes. We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space, and our land portfolio includes more than 60 communities, spanning 9,100 acres across Canada and the United States. We are Growing Places.