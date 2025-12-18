Anthem and Rencor Sign Costco to Springbank’s Bingham Crossing Centre

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bingham Crossing Joint Venture between Anthem Properties and Rencor Developments, together with Trillium Realty Advisors representing institutional investors, announced today that they closed on the sale of 18 acres of land to Costco on December 12, 2025. This deal secures the international wholesale retailer as an anchor at Bingham Crossing, a pedestrian-oriented shopping centre in Springbank just west of Calgary, AB. The warehouse is the first retailer to join Bingham Crossing’s tenant roster with more commercial retail sales and leasing activity expected to follow.

Bingham Crossing is a 300+ acre, state-of-the-art, mixed-use development that will serve as a premier shopping and lifestyle centre for communities between Calgary and the Canadian Rockies. The Costco warehouse is the first phase of the development, with future phases set to introduce additional retail, dining and services, as well as a 190-unit seniors housing complex and municipal green spaces. The development will also benefit from the Highway 1 and Range Road 33 interchange upgrade, under construction now, that will enhance connectivity and support continued growth in the Springbank area.

“Having Costco join as a retail anchor solidifies the strength of our Bingham Crossing project and underscores our ability to attract leading international brands to our growing commercial portfolio across Canada," said Eric Carlson, CEO and Core-Founder, Anthem Properties. "Anthem would like to congratulate our long-standing partner Rencor Developments on achieving this significant milestone for the Bingham Crossing project, and to Trillium’s investors for contributing to this much needed retail destination in Springbank.”

“We are excited to welcome Costco as the first anchor to our Bingham Crossing Project and look forward to bringing other high quality and unique retailers and services to West Calgary and the Springbank area,” said Ron Renaud, President & CEO, Rencor Developments. “It has been a pleasure working with our longtime partner Anthem Properties to make this project a reality.”

The development will serve as the primary retail destination for the Harmony community, projected to house more than 10,000 residents upon completion, while also meeting the shopping and lifestyle needs of residents in Springbank and the broader residential areas west of Calgary towards Banff.

Approvals for phase one and two of the development are secured, and construction commenced earlier this year focusing on completing underground services and roadways. Leasing of the surrounding retail buildings is also underway, and $95.9M of construction loan facilities through a syndicate of Canadian financial institutions has been secured, which will support continued site construction activities.

About Anthem Properties

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company of 850+ people driven by creativity, passion, and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 400 residential and commercial projects across North America. Our growing residential portfolio includes 44,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from mixed-use residential to townhome, rental and single-family homes. We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space, and our land portfolio includes more than 60 communities, spanning 9,100 acres across Canada and the United States. We are Growing Places.

About Rencor Developments Inc.

Rencor Developments Inc. is a Calgary based retail real estate development firm with over 40 years of experience in creating high-performance shopping destinations across Western Canada. Founded in 1984, Rencor has developed more than six million square feet of retail space and is known for delivering high-traffic retail environments that consistently exceed sales and performance expectations.

Specializing in retail projects—from site acquisition and planning to construction and leasing—Rencor combines multifaceted market expertise with strong relationships to attract national and international tenants. The company has completed landmarks such as Preston Crossing in Saskatoon, Sunridge Spectrum, The Boulevard, and Royal Oak Centre in Calgary, Red Deer Village Mall, Ranch Market and Edgefield Place in Strathmore, and other retail centres that serve as key commercial hubs within their communities.

Rencor also provides integrated construction services through its in-house team ensuring high-quality execution, on-time delivery, and cost-effective solutions for tenants, partners, and communities.

About Trillium Property Group

Trillium Property Group has been representing institutional clients since 1996, acquiring, developing and asset managing high quality investments in Western Canada. We are proud to be partners with Anthem and Rencor in this high quality and strategically located mixed-use project.

