Amundi: 2020 Universal Registration Document available

Paris, Monday 12th April 2021,

Amundi announces the filing of its 2020 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report, to the French securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on April 12, 2021.

This 2020 Universal Registration Document is available now in French on the websites of Amundi ( http://about.amundi.com ) and of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ). It is also available at Amundi corporate office, 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris. The English version will be available on April 19, 2021.









About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,700 employees in more than 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.700 trillion of assets3.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

Press contact:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr-sharp@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Anthony Mellor

Tel. +33 1 76 32 17 16

anthony.mellor@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2020, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2019



2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo



3 Amundi data as of 31/12/2020









