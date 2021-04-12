BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 1st Quarter FY 2021

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2021.

For the quarter ended February 28, 2021, BAB had revenues of $723,000 and net income of $333,000, or earnings of $0.05 per share, versus revenues of $696,000 and net income of $43,000, or earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter ended February 29, 2020.

Net income for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 included loan forgiveness of $228,000. This was the Payroll Protection Program loan received May 1, 2020 with notice of forgiveness in full on December 9, 2020. Operating income for the first quarter 2021 was $137,000.

Total operating expenses were $586,000 for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 versus $638,000 for February 29, 2020. For February 28, 2021 there was a $32,000 income tax expense recorded compared to $15,000 for February 29, 2020.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

BAB, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS 
       
       
 Fiscal Quarter Ended 
       
 02/28/21 02/29/20 % Change 
REVENUES      
       
Royalty fees from franchised stores$346,660  $387,339  -10.5% 
Franchise fees 16,839   3,650  361.3% 
Licensing fees and other income 157,930   77,174  104.6% 
Marketing fund revenue 201,476   227,521  -11.4% 
Total Revenue 722,905   695,684  3.9% 
       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES      
       
Selling, general and administrative 584,724   636,854  -8.2% 
Depreciation and amortization 1,214   740  64.1% 
Total Operating Expense 585,938   637,594  -8.1% 
       
Income before interest, other and taxes 136,967   58,090  135.8% 
       
Interest income 123   104  18.3% 
Loan forgiveness 228,155   -  NA  
Income tax expense (32,000)  (15,000) 113.3% 
       
Net Income$ 333,245  $ 43,194  671.5% 
       
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$ 0.05  $ 0.01    
Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508   7,263,508    
       