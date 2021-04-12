MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2021 Assets Under Management

Milwaukee, WI - April 12, 2021 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2021 totaled $162.9 billion. Separate accounts¹ accounted for $84.1 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.8 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY As of March 31, 2021 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $25,470 Global Discovery 2,080 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,512 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,402 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,949 Non-U.S. Growth 21,208 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,113 China Post-Venture 56 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,672 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,041 International Value Team International Value 26,995 International Small Cap Value 18 Global Value Team Global Value 24,446 Select Equity 22 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 735 Credit Team High Income 6,905 Credit Opportunities 105 Developing World Team Developing World 9,255 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,918 Antero Peak Hedge 981 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $162,883

¹ Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

