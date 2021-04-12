Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2021 Assets Under Management

Milwaukee, WI - April 12, 2021 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2021 totaled $162.9 billion. Separate accounts¹ accounted for $84.1 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.8 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY 
  
As of March 31, 2021 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$25,470 
Global Discovery2,080 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth16,512 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,402 
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity2,949 
Non-U.S. Growth21,208 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth8,113 
China Post-Venture56 
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity3,672 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value4,041 
International Value Team 
International Value26,995 
International Small Cap Value18 
Global Value Team 
Global Value24,446 
Select Equity22 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets735 
Credit Team 
High Income6,905 
Credit Opportunities105 
Developing World Team 
Developing World9,255 
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak2,918 
Antero Peak Hedge981 
  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$162,883 

¹ Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

