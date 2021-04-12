TTP399 SimpliciT-1 Study Results to be presented at a scientific symposium in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and inflammatory diseases, today announced that results from the JDRF-supported SimpliciT-1 Study will be presented at A Scientific Symposium: In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the University of Toronto’s discovery of insulin (Insulin100) held virtually, April 15 & 16, 2021.



The presentation titled “The SimpliciT-1 Study: Hepatoselective Glucokinase Activation Via TTP399 For The Treatment Of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus" was awarded first place in the symposium’s Post Doc - Clinical Category and earned the opportunity to be presented to the world’s leading experts on type 1 diabetes. Dr. Klara Klein, MD, PhD, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Sub-Principal Investigator of the SimpliciT-1 study, will present the data in a 15 minute presentation on April 15th in a session held from 1:10-1:25pm ET. Registration is available here.

The Insulin100 symposium, chaired by Dr. Daniel Drucker of the University of Toronto, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the life-saving discovery of insulin and aims to provide comprehensive updates on the latest advances in diabetes treatment and management.

“We are pleased that vTv’s research in type 1 diabetes is being recognized by the diabetes community,” said Steve Holcombe, chief executive officer, vTv Therapeutics. “We are dedicated to advancing TTP399 and believe that it has the potential to be a new treatment option for type 1 diabetes that improves patients’ lives.”

vTv is currently conducting a mechanistic study exploring the effects of TTP399 on ketone body formation during a period of insulin withdrawal in people with type 1 diabetes and is planning a pivotal trial that will be initiated later this year.

About the SimpliciT-1 Study

The SimpliciT-1 Study was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, adaptive study assessing the safety and efficacy of TTP399 as an adjunct to insulin therapy in adults with T1D. The Phase 2 study was conducted in two parts under a treat-to-target protocol to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TTP399 in T1D patients over 12 weeks of daily dosing following a multi-week insulin optimization and placebo run-in period.

Results from the study showed that treatment with 800mg of TTP399 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in HbA1c, as previously announced. Importantly, it also resulted in a clinically relevant (~40%) reduction in the frequency of severe or symptomatic hypoglycemia, as compared to placebo. TTP399 exhibited a favorable safety profile, with abnormal serum and urine ketones detected less frequently in participants in the TTP399 group than in the placebo group. These data suggest the potential of TTP399 to lower HbA1c and reduce hypoglycemia without increasing the risk of ketosis and should be further evaluated as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and inflammatory disorders, including psoriasis. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathy. For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Contacts

Investors:

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors

CDavis@LifeSciAdvisors.com



or



Media:

PR@vtvtherapeutics.com

Source: vTv Therapeutics Inc.