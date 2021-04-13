Press Release

Nokia’s Nuage Networks to power China Mobile Cloud’s massive public cloud expansion

13 April 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that China Mobile Cloud, the subsidiary of the leading mobile telecom provider China Mobile, will leverage the Nuage Networks end-to-end SDN solution for nationwide deployment of its public cloud service.

Nokia’s Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services (VCS) solution will provide advanced network automation across networks and clouds of all sizes — allowing customers to build fully isolated and secure virtual private clouds (VPCs) that connect to other VPCs, the internet and enterprise data centers.

Nokia has worked closely with China Mobile Cloud since 2015 — with both China Mobile Cloud’s public and private cloud services running on Nuage’s SDN solution — continuously developing features and improving system architecture for the growing demand of cloud service.

Nokia’s Nuage Networks VCS can support a massive number of virtual machines (VM) and bare metal services (BM) in the same network with full policy control. The flexible architecture also allows direct connectivity between the end points without going through gateways, which can quickly become bottlenecks in a cloud environment.

Markus Bochert, President of Nokia Greater China, said: “As China Mobile Cloud’s strategic partner, we’re very honored to be part of China Mobile Cloud’s public cloud deployment. With Nokia’s Nuage SDN portfolio and our customized service, we’re confident to support China Mobile Cloud to pursue its goal in the cloud era.”

Sunil Khandekar, CEO of Nokia’s Nuage Networks, said: “Contributing to this service for the region presents immense opportunity for Nokia with the rapid growth of China Mobile Cloud. We developed the network solution together with customers to ensure it was suitable for China Mobile Cloud’s expansion of its public cloud application. By deploying our SDN solution, China Mobile Cloud’s customers will have the ability to create highly secure and dynamic virtual networks.”

Nokia’s Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services (VCS) solution includes an SDN controller, software switch, SDN gateway, firewall, load balancer and VPN, and will provide:

Inter-virtual private cloud (VPC) connectivity in different data centers for fault tolerance and to locate applications closer to the end users

Data Center Interconnection (DCI) that is fully automated by the Nuage platform

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) to secure the critical cloud workloads

Bare Metal as a Service (BMaaS) for non-virtualized workloads and workloads needing access to physical hardware

